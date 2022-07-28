REPORT
State is second in homicides nationwide
One of every eleven homicides recorded in Mexico last year occurred in Baja California.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography recorded 35,625 homicides in Mexico in 2021. Of those, 3,246 occurred in Baja California.
The state ranked second in murders in Mexico last year, behind only Guanajuato, where 4,333 cases were recorded.
By comparison, last year Baja California recorded 2,967 homicides, which ranked fourth countrywide.
The figures indicate that between the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, homicides increased 9.4 percent in Baja California.
Last year’s figure is the highest in the last decade in Baja California, the agency explained.
For example, in 2011 the state recorded 809 homicides throughout the year.
The agency detailed that the figures for 2021 are preliminary, since the processes of generating the statistics of recorded deaths have not yet been completed.
The agency added that last year Baja California recorded a rate of 86 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants — the second highest after the State of Zacatecas with 109.
In homicides, Baja California surpassed more populous states such as Oaxaca, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Veracruz and Puebla.
The Institute added that in all of Mexico the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 28, a third of Baja California’s.
According to the report, homicide figures were taken from various state and municipal agencies and information from the Secretaries of Health and Forensic Medical Services, as well as the Civil Recorder offices.
Last year, at the national level, 50 homicides of men were reported for every 100,000 men, while only 6 murders of women for every 100,000 females.
The Institute points out that, despite the fact that there has been a slight increase in the homicide rate of women, since 2007 the figure has remained relatively stable since 1990.
In the case of men, the rate increased between 2007 and 2011, and then decreased until 2014, when it recorded a new increase during the following three years.
Since 2018, the homicide rate per 100,000 men has reported a slight decrease.
SPORTS
State ends up third in National Games
The state of Baja California ended up third in the National Games.
After two months of the tournament, the state finished with 161 gold medals and over 400 in total.
First was Jalisco and Nuevo León was second.
The competition gathered Mexico's youth for weeks in dozens of sports.
Baja California was champion in track and field, fencing, male artistic gymnastics, rowing, hockey and open waters.
Also, the state increased its medals from last year when 388 were obtained.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Police rescues minors
Two minors who were found apparently abandoned were rescued Tuesday by the police.
Mexicali Police Department said the minors, ages 1 and 4, were found in a Fraccionamiento Casa Digna neighborhood home.
One of the minors was found in the street, the police said.
A reporting party told the police one of the minors was walking without supervision in the street about eight blocks from the child's home.
The minor exited his home through a window to search for his mother, the reporting party told the police.
Upon arrival, the police found the 1-year-old inside the residence.
Police officers waited for an hour in order to talk to parents, but to no avail.
The police transported the minors to the headquarters for protection and a complaint was filed with the state Family Development Agency.
IMMIGRATION
Thousands of unaccompanied children arrival reported
A state official said about 2,700 unaccompanied children have arrived so far this year in Baja California.
Most of those immigrant children are from southern Mexico, Central America and South America, state Family Development Agency Director Monica Vargas told La Voz newspaper.
Three out of every five of those children are teenagers, the director said.
The agency has recorded children from Colombia and Haiti, while some from Honduras and Guatemala have been deported.
Vargas said November recorded the largest amount of immigrant minors.
According to the director, this year the number of unaccompanied children arriving in the state has been higher than past years.
The agency provides unaccompanied children with housing, food, psychological and medical services, as well as legal advice.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
