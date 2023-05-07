DEVELOPMENT
State records the lowest growth in a century
The state of Baja California has recorded a 1.8% population increase — the lowest in over a century. Last year, the state added a little over 63,000 residents.
State Economic Studies Center President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper the population of adults 60 years old and over increased by 130% in the last 15 years, while children 0-9 decreased by 5.2%.
The economist said this issue leads to income poverty and causes problems in retirement systems.
At the same time, the state faces issues of irregular immigration and the expelling of white-collar employees who move to the Bajío area of Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, and Queretaro seeking better job opportunities.
Valero said the age issue is higher in Mexicali — a city that recorded a 1.2% growth. According to the expert, this year Baja California will be at a breaking point as the 15-29 year old population will begin declining.
Valero also said births and marriages have seen a decrease for five consecutive years.
The National Population Council reports that life expectancy will climb to 80 years old, which will trigger a demand for services for this population.
EDUCATION
Hundreds of employees seek retirement benefits
About a thousand education employees seek to obtain retirement benefits.
Members have been unable to obtain benefits, but are under a waiting list while the union negotiates with state officials, Local 37 Secretary General of the National Education Workers Union Ampelio Íñiguez told La Voz newspaper.
So far this year the union has successfully retired about a hundred employees.
The state is seeking funds to make settlement payments to 1,360 employees, State Secretary of Public Education Gerardo Solis said.
The Secretary said the state plans to make such payment from a special fund of 500 million pesos or about $28.5 million USD.
Last year, the state paid over 600 million pesos, about $33.7 million USD, in settlement payments to retired teachers.
LABOR
Business association stands in favor of working schedule reduction
A Mexicali business association recently stood in favor of reducing the working schedule at the national level.
Congress has been discussing the reduction of the working schedule from six to five years, or from 48 to 40 hours per week.
Days ago Employer Confederation Mexicali President Octavio Sandoval said the association does not expect an impact on companies. “It is not about working many hours, but about working the least time and being productive,” Sandoval told La Voz newspaper.
The confederation president said the 40-hour labor week must be implemented in order to mirror labor laws in the U.S. and Canada. Sandoval recalled that all costs caused by taxes or prices are paid for by consumers.
However, Sandoval admitted that for small companies with less than 50 employees will be more difficult to adapt to the new working schedule.
During a visit to Mexicali, former Mexican Senator Pedro Haces Barba, who now leads the Autonomous Confederation of Workers and Employees of Mexico, said the proposal will reduce productivity.
Haces Barba, who held an event to introduce a book of his own along with Governor Marina Avila and Mayor Norma Bustamante, said the organization more fully supports an increase in salaries than reducing the working schedule.
The proposal will be discussed in September.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
