EDUCATION
State pays incomplete due
settlements
As promised by Governor Marina Avila during her State of the State Speech, Baja California’s Department of Treasury began the payment of due settlement money to retired teachers on Monday.
However, the money was just for 2021 due payments. Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno said the state still has more pending payments for teachers.
Gov. Avila made a pledge Sunday to pay 3 billion pesos or about $150 million USD owed to teachers after years of unfulfilled promises from past administrations. Days later the governor insisted no payment was due.
“We are paying with state funds produced through improved state management,” Sec. Moreno said. “We have increased revenue and have saved funds.”
Moreno said it is not possible to pay all monies due to teachers.
For years, retired and active teachers have demanded the payment of salaries and retirement settlement. In some cases beneficiaries have died without receiving their payments.
The Local 37 of the National Union of Education Workers called over the weekend to strike to demand the state to pay due monies.
The union said the state still owes benefits even though teachers got paid during the week, with some due since 2015.
Sec. Moreno expects that by next year the state will be able to keep raising funds to cover due payments while spending additional funds for school infrastructure.
POLITICS
March, protest announced to
defend elections institute
Mexicali voters will join a nationwide march and protest scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Locally, the march will begin at 10 a.m. in the National Electoral Institute headquarters located in the Colonia Nueva area by Madero Avenue. The march was called for by an organization named “Unidos,” according to a flyer shared on social media.
On Wednesday, leaders with several political parties announced joining the demonstration.
The protest seeks to show President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party opposition to enact a new elections law in Mexico for fears of disappearance of the decades-old institute.
Pres. López Obrador and elected officials with the National Regeneration Movement Party have stood behind an election reform that would decrease election costs while making sure no fraud is committed.
Since the institute was created the only allegations of fraud came after the 2006 election, when López Obrador lost to Felipe Calderón of the conservative National Action Party.
Activists, journalists and political analysts consider the proposed bill as a return to the era when the Institutional Revolutionary Party committed fraud by managing a centralized electoral system.
COURTS
Man indicted for robbery
A man was indicted by a state judge for his alleged involvement in an Oct. 27 robbery of a Fraccionamiento Villa Cortez area store.
The state Attorney General’s office said Jesús Norberto “N,” also known as “Gato,” was indicted for the late night robbery of the convenience store.
The authorities said the suspect and an accomplice arrived at the scene by 10:30 p.m.
The suspects asked an employee for a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of tequila. The suspects then demanded cash while brandishing a knife.
The suspects fled with 500 pesos (about $26 USD) in cash and 1,540 pesos (about $80 USD) in merchandise.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors a month to conclude the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez
