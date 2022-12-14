ENVIRONMENT
State prepares
desalination projects
Due to the Colorado River drought and the reduction of the allocation of water, the state of Baja California plans to prepare three or four seawater desalination projects.
State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno told La Voz newspaper these projects are expected to begin next year with an expenditure of about 4 billion pesos, around $210.5 million USD, in federal, local and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency funds, as well as private sources.
The state water commission and public utility agencies plan to provide about three billion pesos for those projects, he said.
Next year, the state will lose 128 million cubic meters of water from the Colorado River, the Mexican Section of the International Water and Boundary Commission previously said. However, Sec. Moreno said the reduction is insufficient to address river drought.
As of 2022, every year the state was allocated 1.8 billion cubic meters. Given the reduction of water, the state prepares for conservation measures in order to provide water to about 3.7 million residents while Lake Mead recovers.
“It is an option that we must address immediately due to timelines,” Sec. Moreno said about the seawater desalination projects. “Either sooner or later desalination will become a significant source of water for the state’s coast.”
No details were announced about the desalination plants.
According to the official, the state plans to spend more funds on water projects next year that includes wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation and the improvement of all water distribution networks, as well as major maintenance to the Tijuana aqueduct.
CRIME
Man shot to death in southeastern Mexicali
A man was shot to death Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, in a southeastern Mexicali area.
According to media reports, the police were notified about the incident at 2:57 p.m. in a residence located at 4238 Amixtlán Street in the Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla area.
The victim’s sister called the police to report the murder, La Crónica newspaper reported.
According to the report, unknown armed individuals shot Daniel Armendáriz Tabanico, 35.
Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. The victim had several gunshot wounds.
The police found at the scene several bullet casings calibers 9 mm and .223.
The suspects fled in a gray vehicle, witnesses told the police.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
