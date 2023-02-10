ECONOMY
State reports record remittances
Last year, the state of Baja California recorded the largest amount of remittances in history.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the state received $1.4 billion USD in 2022 – above all foreign investment recorded last year. Also, the remittances were about two-fifths of the state of Baja California’s expenditures last year.
Record remittances show a lack of job opportunities in the state, which has forced many employees to seek a better future in other countries, Baja California Center of Economic Studies President Roberto Valero told the newspaper.
The majority of those remittances came from Baja Californians working as legal permanent residents in the U.S. Tijuana leads with about half of those remittances.
Mexicali reported $294 million USD in remittances – well above the city’s $240 million USD in last year’s budget.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State to receive significant funds for public safety
Baja California is expected to receive significant funds to address crime.
The state said in a prepared statement the funds are the highest among the 10 states located on the U.S. border.
On Wednesday, February 6, Governor Marina Avila signed an agreement with the Mexican government through which Baja California will receive 334 million pesos, or $17.5 million USD.
The agreement was signed in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, among the ten governors, Mexican Secretary of Government Augusto López, and Mexico’s Secretary of Public Safety Rosa Icela Rodríguez.
Secretary Rodríguez said the Mexican administration shows its commitment to states by addressing public safety through allocated funds.
Funds were increased by 10% compared to last year, according to the Mexican official.
Baja California is expected to receive over a third of the total allocated funds for 2023. The state plans to spend those funds on activities to prevent crime, police training, equipment, technology, and infrastructure.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.