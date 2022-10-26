PUBLIC SAFETY
State responds to student’s death
State authorities reacted Monday evening to the death of a rural Mexicali high school student who was playing basketball. At the same time, authorities announced some relief to the family.
The incident occurred Monday at the CBTA 41 High School in Benito Juárez rural town.
Ismael “N,” 15, died while hanging from a basketball ring that fell and hit the teenager’s head.
The state Department of Education expressed its condolences to the family.
Secretary of Education Gerardo Arturo Solís said state officials met the student’s family.
State Liaison of the Office of Technology, Agricultural and Sea Education, Noe López, said authorities visited the school while the Attorney General’s office opened an investigation to determine the cause of the death.
López added that the agency plans to provide family help through the school’s life insurance.
The agency also plans to inspect other schools to determine any issues in order to avoid incidents like this from happening again.
COURTS
Man indicted for homicide during fight
A man who allegedly killed another individual back in April in the Fraccionamiento Valle de las Misiones area during a fight was indicted by a state judge, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Hugo César “N,” was indicted for the April 27 homicide of José Carlos “N,” in a residence located by Puertezuelo Avenue.
According to the investigations, the victim was holding an argument with several individuals between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in front of the residence.
The suspect allegedly arrived suddenly at the scene and struck the victim’s head with a wooden bar. The victim fell unconscious on the ground and was transported to the General Hospital.
The victim died of head trauma, the agency said.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in custody during trial and provided prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
HOLIDAY
State observes union anniversary
The state of Baja California announced the closing of its doors Friday in order to observe the public employee union anniversary.
State Executive Officer Rocío López said the Oct. 27 anniversary was moved a day in order to give employees an extended weekend.
The holiday is included in state law and bargaining agreements, Lopez said.
The holiday includes most state and municipal agencies, except some law enforcement and public healthcare facilities.
Activities resume Monday.
– Arturo Bojórquez
