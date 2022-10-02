ENVIRONMENT
State seeks to restart smog check inspection program
A state official said the authorities seek to restart the smog check inspection program.
Mandatory smog check inspections were finished after about a decade under allegations of corruption.
Former Governor Jaime Bonilla attempted to restart the program by contracting California based Worldwide Environmental.
Governor Marina Avila decided to cancel the program while reviewing the contract signed by her predecessor.
Environmental Management Director Leonardo Esparza said the program is included in the ProAire de Baja California state policy.
As the program is environmental, funds collected from fees would go to environmental projects.
The state official admitted that many vehicles driven in Baja California would not meet criteria set by smog emissions regulations.
The program is now under legal counsel revision.
CONGRESS
State retains summer schedule
The seven Baja California municipalities will keep the summer schedule after Mexican congressmen voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill to get rid of the schedule in most of the rest of the nation.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala thanked lawmakers for allowing Baja California municipalities keep them summer schedule to stay at the same place as California.
The state was exempted given its economic, trade, social and cultural ties between Baja California and California.
The bill next will be voted in the Senate before it goes to the president's office for signing.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve Pacific Ocean port project
State lawmakers approved Thursday a bill that allows the Government of Baja California to create a company to build a controversial new port in the Pacific Ocean.
The Punta Colonet project, that was once criticized for environmental issues, was approved by the Baja California legislature under request of Governor Marina Avila.
The port would be built south of Ensenada in a protected area that would compete with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
The assembly analysis considered that the company would not lead the state to incur in additional debt.
The bill was voted 23-2, with Assemblymen Marco Antonio Blasquez and Sergio Moctezuma Martinez voting against.
The proposal was previously voted by lawmakers with two joint commissions.
The $500 million port will be close to 150 miles south of the US border and is expected to become Mexico's most important port.
While the port would open 80,000 new job opportunities it would is also thought to be five times larger than the port of Veracruz and then times the port of Manzanillo.
Gov. Avila has already started negotiations with the Mexican government in order to bring the project to fruition.
The governor's office introduced the bill back in Aug. 20.
The project was originally announced under President Felipe Calderon administration, but was eventually cancelled.
AGRICULTURE
Stakeholders address field burning
Environmental organizations, irrigation district representatives and authorities recently met in order to address field burning regulations.
La Crónica newspaper reported that such activity cannot get totally eradicated given its needed for agriculture.
However, stakeholders admitted that field burning can get regulated.
A proposal was recently introduced in the Assembly to reform the Sustainable Development Law and the Environmental Protection Law
The newspaper said field burning lies within city jurisdiction as the public entity in charge of firefighting.
Assemblyman Diego Echavarria, who chairs the Commission of Environment, said regulating field burning is the first step to address poor air quality in the region.
According to the newspaper, in November and December 83 fires were reported in Mexicali Valley agriculture fields, while the Imperial Valley recorded 89.
Department of Agriculture and Rural Development records say 40 percent of Mexicali's harvested fields were burned.
Assemblyman Echevarria said field burning needs get controlled as the law permits growers burn their fields anytime.
The lawmaker said the proposal seeks to mirror US requirements for field burning that includes specific dates and times.
The bill is scheduled to be considered by the assembly in the next couple weeks.
The cost of field burning in Mexicali can be of up to $100 for every five hectares and is needed in order to get rid of bacteria, fungi, plague or other issues, Irrigation District 014 representative Arturo Jimenez told the newspaper.
Adding hay to fields instead of burning fields can cost up to fifteen times more, Jimenez explained.
City Environmental Protection Director Manuel Zamora said the bill must include insight from the economic, social and environmental points of view.
