PUBLIC SAFETY
State shields Sonoran border
Baja California authorities announced that the Sonoran border will get shielded after an armed assault left several individuals dead.
During a shooting recorded in the Luis B. Sanchez rural town of the municipality of San Luis Rio Colorado eight individuals died Saturday, December 3. The town is next to the Colonias Nuevas rural town of the municipality of Mexicali.
Governor Marina Ávila said Baja California remains coordinated with federal and Sonoran law enforcement agencies. The governor said no more incidents have been reported.
Although Gov. Avila said the incident did not begin in Baja California, the Sonora State Department of Public Safety said the shooting started in Baja California. The governor highlighted the fact that no Baja Californian was reported dead.
State authorities announced the eventual opening of a couple of National Guard offices in rural Mexicali.
Baja California Secretary of Public Safety Gilberto Landeros said state and federal police officers were deployed to rural towns.
Months ago, the U.S. Department of State issued an updated warning to American citizens regarding violence in rural Mexicali.
Sonoran authorities said along with Mexican law enforcement officers and military personnel five search warrants were executed after the fatal shooting.
The authorities seized 49 vehicles, an undisclosed amount of firearms, and detained four individuals.
CRIME
Man involved in multiple robberies nabbed
A man who was allegedly involved in 13 robberies of convenience stores was arrested by Mexicali Police.
According to the reports, police agents nabbed Francisco “N,” 43, aka “Cantinflas.” The suspect was apprehended in the Pórticos del Valle area by the San Felipe Highway.
According to the police, officers observed an individual who was allegedly committing a misdemeanor.
Police officers stopped the suspect. The suspect was found in alleged possession of a knife.
Police officers transported the suspect to the police headquarters and found the individual was apparently involved in 13 robberies. The incidents were reported to the authorities in October and November.
The suspect was turned to the Attorney General’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Five rescued from Laguna Salada
Five individuals were rescued by state Civil Protection staff, Mexicali firefighters and members of the volunteer rescue group Rescate Aguiluchos.
The state Office of Civil Protection said in a statement two individuals were originally reported missing early Monday, December 5, in the Laguna Salada area west of Mexicali.
On Monday morning, the authorities found a man and a woman. The other three that were searching for the missing couple were eventually located.
The trio’s vehicle got stuck in the sand. The five individuals were transported back to Mexicali.
The authorities asked residents to avoid getting into the Laguna Salada due to its soil conditions and lack of cell phone towers.
Also, the agency asked that in case of traveling to the area vehicles must work under good conditions, while travelers must bring enough food and water. At the same time, visitors must report their trip to family members and an expected time of return.
The agency said lower temperatures are expected in the area, so the authorities do not recommend camping in the Laguna Salada zone.
– Arturo Bojórquez
