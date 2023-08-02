WEATHER
Storm leaves damages, no injuries
Monday's storm left only damages and blackouts, according to media reports.
The Federal Electricity Commission deployed around 147 of staff members in about 70 vehicles to restore energy.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante and Baja California Governor Marina Avila toured the impacted areas.
The State Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali also deployed staff to remove water from streets along with Mexicali Public Services employees.
La Voz newspaper reported over 114,000 residents ran out of energy all over the municipality. Close to three out of every five affected people got energy back by 9:00 a.m.
At the same time, the storm knocked down several light poles, electric wires, trees, and billboards.
CRIME
Man nabbed for false imprisonment
A man was arrested by Mexicali Police officers for false imprisonment and robbery. This is the second case in the last few days.
The police said the suspect was identified as Daniel, 29.
The incident was reported in the Colonia Caminos del Sur area in eastern Mexicali.
Police agents were deployed to the area after receiving a call regarding a robbery.
Upon arrival, the police found a woman who was tied by the hands and feet.
The police found the suspect at the scene grabbing a gun.
The suspect attempted to flee through the roof but was eventually apprehended.
The individual was transported to a police substation along with an imitation firearm and four pairs of handcuffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Heat-related deaths increase to 35
Over the weekend, two more people died due to heat-related illnesses for a total of 35 this summer.
The state Coroner's office said one of the most recent was a 32-year-old man who was identified as Edgar, who was found in the Casa Digna area.
The other case was a man in his mid-30s who was identified as Roberto. The man was found in the Colonia Progreso area in Western Mexicali.
The number of heat-related deaths has already surpassed the three past years.
The state Department of Public Health said starting Tuesday mobile agency units will be deployed to the areas where homeless people normally are in order to prevent additional deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Party park owner cited
The owner of a party park was cited by the City of Mexicali officials for having about 120 minors gather at the site.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said Jardín de Eventos Bugambilias was fined 300,000 pesos or about $18,404 USD.
The incident took place Friday, the mayor said. City staff arrived at the site after detecting the so-called Back Summer Party.
The authorities found beer and alcohol at the site, whose owners lack any permits to hold the event.
Mayor Bustamante said these events were investigated after residents reported illegal parties anonymously.
La Crónica newspaper reported Mexicali firefighters inspected several bars over the weekend. One of the bars, namely La Tetera, was found out of compliance due to a lack of emergency exit and smoke detectors.
The bar is located at Fraccionamiento Residencias Subdivision.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces bill to protect immigrant children
A state lawmaker recently introduced a bill that seeks to protect minors, especially immigrant children, from economic exploitation while providing children seminars on gender equality.
Assemblywoman Gloria Miramontes introduced the bill to modify Baja California's Law to Protect and Defend Children and Teenagers according to Mexico's Constitution.
The lawmaker said Baja California is home to many immigrant children who must face several challenges due to their condition.
According to the legislator, all children have rights the state must protect regardless of their immigrant status.
Miramontes proposed to grant by law protection to unaccompanied immigrant children by mandating state authorities prevent and address children exploitation that impacts their health and education.
Also, the bill seeks to provide gender equality seminars for public officials, educators, and school staff.
CRIME
Bodies found by the roadside
Two bodies were found early Monday by the roadside west of Mexicali, according to media reports.
The finding of one of the corpses was reported at 9-1-1. The body was located by a bridge that takes to the Petróleos Mexicanos warehouse. The second body was found about 60 yards away and both corpses had signs of foul play.
The first man, in his mid-30s, was dressed in blue denim jeans, blue t-shirt and blue sneakers, while the second victim, a man in his mid-20s, was dressed on burgundy denim jeans, blue t-shirt and white sneakers.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
