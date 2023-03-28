ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker calls to synchronize streetlights
A state lawmaker introduced a resolution that calls Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante to synchronize street lights in order to alleviate traffic.
Assemblywoman Amintha Briceño, of the conservative National Action Party, said street traffic significantly impacts most cities – especially Mexicali – due to its population growth.
The lawmaker said traveling from one side of town to another has increased in the last few years, causing environmental issues.
Briceño said, on average, Mexicali residents spend 18 days in their vehicles per year due to traffic. The issue especially impacts transit bus users.
The Mexican Institute of Competitiveness has declared the city the most impacted by traffic in Mexico.
Traffic also affects people’s economy as residents must spend more funds on fuel. At the same time, must also spend time while traveling through the city.
The lawmaker said street light synchronization can help residents’ security, mobility, and efficiency, including pedestrians, drivers, and bicycle riders.
Briceño said solving street traffic can lead to a reduction in accidents while helping decrease delays and fuel consumption.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State officer arrested for negligent shooting
A state police officer was arrested by Mexicali Police for negligent shooting. The arrest took place Saturday evening, March 25, in an undisclosed area.
The suspect’s wife told the police the state police officer, who was not immediately identified, allegedly shot a firearm three times.
The agent is assigned as a bodyguard, La Voz newspaper said.
Police agents found three bullet casings at the scene.
The state trooper was transported to the Police Headquarters.
CRIME
Two injured in a shooting
An unknown individual allegedly shot two men who got injured.
The incident was reported to the police at 5:23 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, in the Colonia Leandro Valle area.
Police agents found 25 bullet casings of .45 and .40 calibers at the scene.
Upon arrival, the police found a 28-year-old man. The second victim was transported in a private vehicle to an undisclosed hospital.
The grandmother of the injured man told the police the shooting took place around 4:00 a.m. The woman told the police after hearing the shooting her grandson left a residence with blood stains on both legs.
The victim, who is a U.S. citizen, was taken to an American hospital.
No information was disclosed about the suspects.
ECONOMY
Businesses benefit from low peso rate exchange
The historic low peso rate exchange has benefited businesses, the Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President said.
Lidia Granados told La Crónica newspaper the low rates have helped business recovery. Granados recalled Mexico had not had an exchange rate of 17.50 pesos per dollar in years.
According to the chamber president, the rate has led business owners to purchase more items with less money.
Granados added that Mexicali residents working in the U.S. and purchasing with U.S. dollars have allowed a larger circulation of American currency in local businesses.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
