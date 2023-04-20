CITY
Taxi drivers hold demonstration, avenue blocking
Dozens of taxi drivers blocked the Calzada Independencia Avenue right in Mexicali’s Civic Center on Tuesday in order to demand authorities to stop citing drivers.
La Voz newspaper said after a meeting held on Tuesday, April 18, State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said the citations – called excessive by drivers – will be addressed with at least some forgiven.
Taxi driver leader Marco Antonio Baquedano told the newspaper authorities and drivers also decided to create a working group in order to stop harassment from inspectors with the Sustainable Mobility Institute.
Baquedano said citations are issued just to help the state collect funds. In some cases, citations have cost drivers well over the equivalent of $2,000 USD for providing a non-authorized transportation service.
About 50 drivers blocked the avenue Tuesday morning in order to force state authorities to listen to their requests. For weeks, taxi drivers have publicly denounced “a hunt” on drivers.
Baquedano has also said the state has given a different treatment to app-based drivers.
The taxi driver leader shared a recorded conversation with Institute Director Jorge Gutiérrez with reporters, who assured drivers will not be able to see their demands fulfilled after a special area was designated for drivers at the Civic Center.
Institute Delegate in Mexicali, Adriana Pimentel, said in a prepared statement that the agency and the city are working together to listen to taxi drivers’ demands. However, the state official said no special boarding area will be opened in Mexicali’s downtown given it is illegal.
Pimentel said drivers might have been confused as their permits were issued for other service modalities that are no longer valid.
The delegate said citations cost are set according to state law, however, drivers can get a 50% discount if citations are paid within 30 days of the issuance date.
COURTS
Religious leader indicted
A faith-based organization leader who was recently arrested in the state of Nayarit was indicted by a state judge for sexual abuse.
The state Attorney General's office said Víctor Hugo Rocha Garcia was also ordered to remain behind bars during the trial. Rocha Garcia was arrested over the weekend in Acaponeta, Nayarit, Mexico.
The agency filed ten complaints against the suspect for aggravated sexual abuse, Attorney General Ricardo Carpio said in a statement.
The authorities issued two arrest warrants against the suspect.
One of the victims first attended a Catholic religious youth group back in 2013. Rocha Garcia led one of the groups.
According to the agency, the victim was deceived by the suspect from 2014 to 2017 in order to commit sexual abuse.
Detectives gathered victim and witness testimony, as well as other evidence to file the case in court.
The indictment hearing was held Monday, April 17, and the judge gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Burned corpse found
A burned body was found on Tuesday morning, April 18 in an empty lot located in the Colonia Ampliación Solidaridad Social area.
According to police reports, the corpse was covered with trash and bushes.
The body was found close to the intersection of Coronel Antonio Ochoa Street and Rubén Martínez Street.
According to reports, the body was found upside down and had burned legs while the upper side of the body was partially burned.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
