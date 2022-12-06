CRIME
Teacher accused of sexual abuse of students
A Mexicali public school teacher has been accused by a parent of the alleged sexual abuse of eight students, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the Leona Vicario Elementary School teacher has been accused before the Attorney General's office.
The cases were first made public last week after parents denounced teacher Ricardo Roberto.
A parent identified as Ernesto told the newspaper his daughter reportedly told him the minor saw the teacher allegedly touching another student inappropriately. The incidents presumably repeated with other girls from grades third and sixth. The teacher allegedly bought the impacted students candies and food.
Affected parents told the newspaper the teacher has not been arrested while the principal failed to report the issue to the police. The school's principal told the newspaper the teacher has been dismissed.
The state Attorney General's office declined to comment in order to avoid affecting the investigation.
Jazmin Legy, State Department of Education Delegate in Mexicali, told the newspaper the teacher was dismissed immediately after the first complaint was filed.
The state official assured there is a zero tolerance policy on issues that put student integrity in jeopardy. Legy said the interim teacher passed all tests and background checks before being hired.
The delegate said parents, teachers and students will be provided training and other services.
Two rob state office
At least two individuals allegedly robbed a state office at gunpoint over the weekend, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the suspects robbed 400,000 pesos, or over $20,000 USD, in Mexican currency.
The incident took place in the State's Tax Collector's office, located in the parking lot of the Mexicali Fairgrounds. The office was opened to register illegal vehicles, the newspaper said.
Victims told the police the suspects arrived at the scene and brandished firearms. Suspects robbed the cash and employees' smartphones. The suspects then fled on a motorcycle.
The police were unable to find the suspects.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Alleged criminal gang leader apprehended again
After a judge released a man who allegedly shot at police agents a couple weeks ago, state police officers apprehended the suspect under charges of attempted homicide.
The state Attorney General’s office said Christian Alexis “N,” aka “El Plaga,” was arrested after being released by a Mexican judge for gun crimes.
The suspect, who is also known as Eduardo René, was cruising on Nov. 19 along with Benito “N,” aka “El Tío,” by the Colonia Alamitos area in a Jeep Rubicon.
Originally, the police said while agents were chasing the suspects the vehicle got stuck in a ditch. Moments before, the suspects allegedly shot at the police officers.
Once leaving the vehicle, “El Plaga” allegedly asked Benito to shoot at the police officers. Police agents responded and killed Benito at the scene.
Eventually, the police arrested El Plaga under alleged possession of firearms. The suspect, of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, is thought to lead a criminal gang named “Los Rusos.”
STUDY
Survey shows seven out of ten women impacted by violence
About seven out of every ten women over 15 year old have suffered some kind of violence, according to a National Institute of Statistics and Geography study.
The National Survey of Home Relationships study stated the current percentage is lower compared to the 66% recorded in 2016. The Mexican states with the highest rates are Querétaro, Mexico City and the State of Mexico.
Baja California is fifteenth among the 32 states with the highest prevalence rate.
The survey says 69.2% of women age 15 and older have had an incident of violence in their lives. The study says 37.2% of respondents have had an incident in the last twelve months.
Survey results show the most affected women live in cities, have some college level education, and are either separated, divorced or widowed, including those who are indigenous.
Baja California is also last with the lowest prevalence of violence committed by a significant other or their most recent relationship.
A quarter of those women affected by violence said they were victims of psychological violence.
Over 90% of women impacted by physical or sexual violence miss reporting the incidents due to considering the issues as of no importance.
The survey indicates 14.2% of women suffered sexual abuse during their childhood.
Baja California records the highest violence prevalence at work, mainly discrimination.
– Arturo Bojórquez
