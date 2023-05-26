COURTS
Woman who allegedly ran over teacher turns herself in
The 20-year-old woman who allegedly ran over a teacher on May 15 turned in to the authorities.
La Voz newspaper said Marbella “N” appeared in court Wednesday where an agreement was unveiled.
The agreement shows the driver of a BMW SUV that fatally struck Yanin Chan Escárcega, 40, will pay 1.5 million pesos or about $89,285 USD in damage repair.
During the hearing, the driver also apologized to Chan Escárcega’s family members, who accepted the apology.
The judge told the driver the Attorney General’s office accuses Marbella of the homicide and damages.
Chan Escárcega died early on May 15 after Marbella allegedly ran over the teacher who was leaving a Teacher’s Day party.
Videos show the teacher was on the street when the incident took place.
The police released the driver after determining the teacher was the responsible party in the case.
Also, the police denied the driver was under the influence. Witnesses told media outlets and shared in social media videos that show Marbella fleeing from the scene.
The state Attorney General’s office issued an arrest warrant against the driver after finding anomalies in the police investigation.
Mexicali City Comptroller Héctor Ceseña publicly disclosed anomalies in the police handling of the case as well.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil – whom the National Action Party called to step down – announced the removal of five police officers within the traffic department.
Marbella’s defense attorney said during the hearing it is expected the agreement is signed by the parties involved in order to avoid the driver’s indictment or sentencing.
A hearing will take place next week for the court makes sure the suspect has paid the cash amount included in the agreement. If no payment is made, the court will move forward with the case.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Three caught in weekend shootout
Three individuals allegedly involved in the San Vicente shootout that left 10 off-road racers dead and nine injured were arrested, the state Attorney General’s office said.
According to the agency, state police agents arrested Edgardo, Luis Felipe, and Hugo, no ages reported.
The suspects were apprehended in the Colonia Laureles area, by the Kilometer 6 Mark of the Ensenada-Tecate Highway.
Along with military personnel, the authorities seized at the scene three firearms, 59 ammunition bullets, three magazines, a small bag with methamphetamine and another bag with marijuana.
Also, the authorities seized a white Ford Expedition with California plates.
CRIME
Man arrested for assault on police officers
A man who allegedly attempted to run over Mexicali Police officers was arrested.
The Mexicali Police Department said the suspect was identified as Luis Alonso “N,” 47.
The individual was arrested in the Colonia Hidalgo area.
No other details were provided by the police.
SPORTS
Baseball league set to begin mid-October
The upcoming Mexican Pacific League has been set to begin October 13.
Aguilas de Mexicali baseball team said in a prepared statement season 79 will start with the local club receiving Sultanes de Monterrey.
Two days later Mexicali visits Monterrey.
The league is composed by twelve clubs.
Cañeros de Los Mochis won the championship of the last winter season.
The champion takes part in the Caribbean Series as the Mexican team.
– Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.