ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers demand court system to expedite teacher fraud case
State lawmakers recently approved a resolution that calls the State Attorney General’s office and the court system to expedite the case of fraud of hundreds of teachers.
The resolution was introduced last week by Assemblymember Juan Manuel Molina, of the majority caucus.
The proposal calls for the authorities to speed up the Caja Magisterial credit union case.
Molina asked the court system to schedule a hearing as soon as possible to bring justice to the case and a hearing was set for Wednesday.
The first complaints were filed in 2018 by retired teachers. The case has affected about 1,600 families statewide, the lawmaker said.
According to Molina, the victims lost all of their savings through the credit union.
This is not the first case of teacher credit union fraud. Decades ago the Arbolito case left many without their savings.
The lawmaker said the alleged fraud case left victims to see over 1.5 billion pesos, or about $88.2 million USD, disappear.
In some cases, victims have passed away and their heirs have attempted to recover their lost savings, Molina said.
The lawmaker said the delay of hearings has also delayed holding those involved accountable.
Molina said that given most of the victims are senior residents, their access to justice has been limited through hearing delays.
COURTS
Man sentenced for November 2016 murder
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 23 years in prison for the November 2016 murder of a minor.
The state Attorney General’s office said Rey Alfredo Villalva Ramirez, no age reported, was sentenced by a judge for the homicide.
According to the agency, the murder was reported on the morning of November 13, 2016, in the Colonia Gazca area.
The authorities said the victim was found injured with a shotgun wound, close to the intersection of Jordania Avenue and Rio Norte Street. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the minor dead.
The now-convicted man attempted to flee but was eventually found and arrested.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicide suspects nabbed
Two men allegedly involved in an April 2021 murder were arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General’s office said the suspects were identified as Rodolfo “N” and José Manuel “N,” no ages reported. According to the agency, the suspects were arrested last week.
The authorities said the suspects were involved in the April 19, 2021, homicides of Roberto and Juan Carlos.
The victims were in a Colonia 18 de Marzo area. Suspects allegedly assaulted one of the victims with a pair of scissors, while the second victim was shot to death.
In the homicide, a third unidentified man was also involved. A state judge issued the arrest warrant on May 31.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
