Teacher union demands justice
A teacher union called city and state authorities to bring to justice the suspect driver who allegedly ran over and killed a teacher days ago.
Local 37 of the National Education Workers Union lamented the death of Yenin Edén Chan Escárcega, who died early Monday, May 15.
The dead teacher was run over by the 20-year-old driver of a white 2019 BMW SUV who was apparently driving under the influence.
The incident occurred close to the intersection of Independencia Avenue and Río Culiacán Street where a Teacher’s Day party was being held. Chan Escárcega was walking towards her vehicle when the white BMW driver struck the teacher’s vehicle by the side.
Mexicali Assistant Chief of Police Carlos Romero told La Voz newspaper the BMW driver did not test positive for an alcohol test and was eventually released while the state Attorney General’s office investigates the case. Romero said preliminary investigations determine the pedestrian was the responsible party in the case.
Also, Romero denied the BMW driver attempted to flee from the scene, however, witnesses have told reporters the driver did try to leave the scene.
A video posted on Facebook by a user identified as Luis Victorious shows the driver running over the teacher who was actually on the street and next to her vehicle. The BMW driver is caught fleeing from the scene and chased by the driver of another vehicle.
On Wednesday, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said in a press conference that the BMW driver suspect, who has been identified by social media users as Marbella, 20, is the daughter of a former state top official.
Family members of the deceased teacher told Televisa Mexicali a witness at the scene observed the suspect driver attempting to flee but was stopped by passersby and other witnesses.
The suspect driver was allegedly picked up by her family after being detained, Chan Escárcega relatives told the television station.
“We demand from the authorities certainty in the investigations, as it is presumed the suspect is free,” the union said.
The union said its counsel has kept a close eye on the case. The union has also helped Chan Escárcega family members with funeral service costs.
“As a union and citizens, it hurts to see incidents like this happening in our city and our state — especially for the irresponsibility of people who drive without precaution and probably under the influence,” Local 37 Secretary General Ampelio Íñiguez said in a prepared statement. “We strongly demand clarity in this case.”
The union said it will keep a close eye on the case in order to make sure investigations follow state law.
Healthcare staff honoring mural unveiled
State and local officials unveiled a new mural on Tuesday, May 16 that seeks to acknowledge healthcare staff for their hard work during the pandemic.
The mural, named in Spanish “A New Awakening without Distance,” was painted on the walls of the State Healthcare Center in the Colonia Industrial area that served as a site to provide services to those infected with the Coronavirus.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrián Medina said in a statement the mural recognizes physicians, nurses, and staff for their effort to protect people’s health.
“We (healthcare staff) were the only ones unable to stay at home during the pandemic,” Sec. Medina said. “Every day we had to leave home without knowing if we were going to return infected.”
The mural was painted by local artists Pablo Castañeda, Virginia Lizardi, José Manuel Gómez, Manuel Tovar López, and Fernando Magdaleno.
During the pandemic, the state recorded 179,159 positive cases and 12,391 deaths due to COVID-19.
After the pandemic was officially declared over, the state decided to recognize physicians, nurses, laboratory personnel, paramedics, classified staff, and other personnel.
Mexicali Health Department Manager Laura Andrea López said authorities planned the mural some time ago as an homage to the ethics and effort of healthcare staff.
Teenager shot to death
A 13-year-old boy was shot to death after an individual shot at a group of minors while walking toward a store.
La Voz newspaper said the victim was identified as Antoni.
The incident took place early Tuesday, May 16, in the Colonia Cachanilla area. The other victims were identified as Kevin, 14, Daniel, 18, Jesús, 15, and a second Kevin, 23.
The group of friends were playing video games on their smartphones when they decided to go purchase some beverages, according to the newspaper.
One of the victims told the police they heard shots in the yard of the residence. The victim sustained an injury to the leg.
The victim had a fatal shotgun wound to the back.
The victims were transported to the General Hospital, where Antoni succumbed to injuries.
State Attorney General’s office detectives arrived at the hospital to open an investigation.
