CRIME
Teenager shot to death
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in a western Mexicali subdivision.
According to police reports, the incident was reported at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, at 207 Versalles Boulevard in the Fraccionamiento Villafontana subdivision.
The victim was identified as Osvaldo Ezequiel Camacho Lopez. The victim had a shotgun wound in the back, the report says.
Witnesses told the police two individuals in their mid-30s arrived at the scene and asked for the taco man. Suddenly, the suspects shot at another individual. The teenager exited his home and shot at the suspects.
The teenager was injured during the shooting.
At the scene the police found a 9 mm caliber bullet casing and a gray firearm.
The suspects fled in a white 1990 Chevy S10 vehicle.
ECONOMY
Cigarette prices increase
The price of cigarettes has increased by about a quarter (USD) this year.
The new price is based on an update of the Special Tax on Products and Services rates in Mexico.
Such tax rate is also applied to other items like fuel and sugared beverages. The new rate is 59 cents of a peso per cigarette.
Some brands will now sell for around $3.50 USD per pack – well below the $10-$11 cost in California. U.S. Customs allow the importation of up to ten packs of cigarettes.
At the same time, some businesses have begun blocking cigarette shelves as a new law forbids companies from showing these products at the cash register. The law comes into effect Monday, January 16.
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados told La Voz newspaper cigarettes represent a significant percentage of sales for some stores.
Granados considered the new law to stimulate sales in unregistered businesses.
Also on Monday, a Mexican Presidential decree comes into effect that bans all smokers from smoking in certain areas of restaurants, bars and hotels. For years, smokers were allowed to smoke in outdoor special areas next to these premises.
Violators can get a $5,000 USD ticket for continuous violations after being asked to stop smoking in these facilities.
COURTS
Man sentenced for homicide
A state judge sentenced a man to spend 23 years in prison for homicide, the state Attorney General’s office said.
According to the authorities, the judge sentenced Raúl Alberto Figueroa Arizona, aka “Charmin,” for the June 2020 rural Mexicali homicide. In the hearing, the suspect admitted having murdered Luis Enrique Doe early on June 10, 2020.
The suspect and the victim were in an Ejido Tlaxcala rural town residence with other individuals. The victim and the suspect had an argument that led Figueroa Arizona to strike Luis Enrique’s head with a shovel. The victim died of head trauma, per the agency.
According to the authorities, the corpse was found in an empty lot located between Ejido Jalapa and Ejido Tlaxcala towns.
The sentencing hearing was held January 4 and the judge also ruled the suspect must pay over $20,000 USD in restitution.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.