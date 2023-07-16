TOURISM
Ten new flights launch
Public officials and Volaris airline representatives recently held an event that launched ten new flights from the Mexicali Airport to several destinations.
The City of Mexicali will now be connected to Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Querétaro, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Los Mochis, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Hermosillo, Chihuahua, and Oaxaca.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said upcoming tourism projects are expected to expand airport operations.
“We will keep connecting Baja California with our whole country,” Gov. Avila said. “We will continue opening routes.”
The state also launched a new campaign named “Welcome to Baja” in order to attract visitors to a state impacted by murder and robberies.
According to the state, tourism is one of the economic activities that generate more funds to Baja California.
STATE
Baja California leads nation in tax collection increase
The state of Baja California leads the nation in funds through tax collection.
In a prepared statement, the state Department of the Treasury said last year Baja California collected 20.6 billion pesos or about $1.2 billion USD.
Tax collection increased 20.6% compared to 2021 — the largest of all Mexican states.
State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Moreno said the increase in funds collected was caused by more residents paying local taxes and fees.
Last year, the state increased several taxes, including the payroll tax, which prompted criticism from business associations.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said financial autonomy is one of her administration's priorities.
Gov. Avila also said the increase in tax collection leads to more projects and programs for people's well-being.
CITY
Thousands of homes, properties abandoned
The City of Mexicali gas detected about 10,000 abandoned homes and properties all over the city, a local official said.
Mexicali Public Services Director Juan Francisco Garza told La Crónica newspaper the city has detected 5,000 abandoned homes and 5,000 abandoned properties in 380 areas.
The City official said the agency still has to inspect a couple hundred more areas where the authorities expect to find 10,000 additional abandoned properties.
Director Garza said 120 Public Services staff members clean about 80 properties per month, including those affected by fires.
The agency has cited 5,000 property owners for ordinance and law violations with up to over the equivalent of $2,000 USD. Cleaning properties cost owners more than $4,000 USD.
BUSINESS
Restaurant sales decrease
Restaurant sales have decreased up to 30% right after temperatures began rising, according to media reports.
Mexicali Restaurant Chamber President Raúl Vázquez told La Cronica newspaper sales started declining during the first week of July as temperatures went up. Vázquez said last month sales remained steady as the weather was nicer.
The chamber president recalled last year July sales declined 15% caused by local residents' vacations as 2022 tourism was restricted by the pandemic.
Vázquez told the newspaper it is expected sales will decline further after the ten new flights from Mexicali Airport will lead local residents to visit other cities.
At the same time, the low dollar exchange rate has led local residents to visit and spend in the U.S.
As a response, chamber members have increased promoting delivery services.
Vázquez said customers have begun arriving in the last couple of weeks at 6:00 p.m., especially eateries that include alcohol in their menu.
The chamber president expects things to turn around next month as has occurred in the past years — declining once again by mid-August and climbing by mid-September.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
