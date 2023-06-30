WEATHER
Third heat-related death reported
In less than a week the toll number of heat-related deaths in the city increased to three.
The third case was a male in his mid 60s who was found Tuesday evening, June 27, by the La Ahumadita Road.
The homeless man was located in an advanced decomposing state, State Coroner’s office manager Raúl Gonzalez told La Voz newspaper. The man died of heat stroke and had methamphetamine in his system.
The 5-year-old boy who was found dead, also on Tuesday, inside a vehicle outside a Colonia Gabriela Mistral area convenience store also died of heat stroke, Gonzalez told the newspaper. The boy’s corpse had no signs of foul play.
The first case was an unidentified woman who died Monday in the General Hospital.
CRIME
Man arrested for robbery, false imprisonment
A man was arrested early on Wednesday, July 28 after allegedly robbing a Fraccionamiento Toledo area convenience store and taking an employee hostage.
Mexicali Police said Kevin German “N,” 25, was arrested later in the Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal area. Authorities said the suspect arrived at the scene and robbed the store.
The suspect allegedly took cash, several items and allegedly forced a store employee to take him to another site in the victim’s vehicle. A second employee reported the robbery to the authorities. Eventually, the police found the suspect and released the victim.
The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police, who were able to recover the robbed cash and items. The police also seized an Uzi submachine gun.
The suspect, whose description matches a man who had robbed another store earlier, was transported to the Police Headquarters.
TOURISM
Mexicali leads in hotel occupancy rates
In the first four months of 2023, Mexicali leads in all other tourist towns of Baja California in terms of hotel occupancy rates.
Based on figures from Datatur, the state’s Center of Economic Studies said the rate in Baja California’s capital city has been 69.3%.
At the same time, the rate is the highest since 2018. Tijuana was second with a rate of 66.2% and Tecate was third at 66.1%.
San Felipe and Rosarito Beach recorded the lowest rates with a little over 30%, the center said.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers propose indigenous people political rights bill
Three state lawmakers introduced a political reform bill seeking to grant indigenous people representation in the Baja California Legislature and the seven city councils.
The bill includes an amendment to Baja California Elections Law to grant equal representation to native people.
The proposal was introduced by Assemblymembers Juan Manuel Molina, Montserrat Murillo, and Evelyn Sánchez.
According to the lawmakers, indigenous communities have historically been marginalized and excluded from elections.
Even though the state has seen an advancement in political representation and the right to vote, some communities suffer from socio-economic inequalities that prevent indigenous people from participating in politics, especially a lack of funds, energy, and internet for political campaigns.
Both the National Electoral Institute and the Federal Electoral Court have ruled in favor of decisions to implement affirmative action in order to promote the inclusion of indigenous people in politics.
The bill seeks to force political parties to set apart some candidacies for indigenous people for legislative and city council seats.
Also, the bill includes provisions to penalize those found attempting to falsely identify themselves as members of an indigenous community, as well as those political parties that admit them as candidates.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
