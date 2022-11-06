BORDER
State reports thousands of immigrants in shelters
The state of Baja California has recorded about 6,000 immigrants, who seek to cross the border irregularly, are being housed in shelters within the Mexican state.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said most of those immigrants are in Tijuana and housed in the Migrant Center, among others.
Mexicali became home to around a third of those immigrants after transporting groups of Venezuelans from Tijuana.
Hijo Pródigo Shelter Manager Luis Carlos Portillo told media outlets most of those immigrants are from Central America and are expected to leave the shelter within three months to cross the border.
The shelter manager said the state and Mexican governments have provided items to address immigrants' food and healthcare needs.
WOMEN
Hundreds of femicides reported in 2022
In 2022 the state recorded 231 homicides of women, of which only one out of every ten have ended up in court.
Rebecca Maltos, CEO of nonprofit Gente Diversa – "Diverse People" in English — recently told La Voz newspaper the state Attorney General's office has failed to appropriately investigate these cases.
The state agency admitted in a report that prosecuting homicides of women as femicides has been difficult although the penal code mandates violent female deaths must be investigated as such.
Maltos, a member of the state System to Address Violence against Women, said of those cases, 183 were reported in Tijuana.
The activist added that the willingness to address the issue by Governor Marina Avila has only been in speeches.
According to Maltos, addressing domestic violence requires appropriate policies and a cultural transformation of gender relationships while working on equality.
Maltos said records hide unreported cases of violence against women.
SPORTS
Basketball coach departs
On Thursday, Soles de Mexicali basketball club announced the departure of Spanish coach Ivan Déniz O'Donnell.
In a press release, the club said the dismissal was agreed upon by the team and the coach.
In all of his 14 seasons coaching the team, Déniz O'Donnell took the team to the postseason with three championships and three times as runners-up. Déniz O'Donnell was also named 'Coach of the Year' three times. The team was also runner-up in a Championship of the Americas Tournament.
“We thank Iván for his delivery, commitment, professionalism and love for the club,” the Soles club said in a press release. “We wish him the best of success in his next projects.”
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve plastic surgery bill
State lawmakers with the Commission of Health approved a bill that, if enacted, would legally clarify the difference between plastic and reconstructive surgery from aesthetic surgery.
The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Monserrat Rodriguez and has been declared as complying with Mexican and state laws.
With the clarification, the proposed law would allow plastic and aesthetic surgeons with the appropriate credentials to hold their activities.
The measure would legally define aesthetic surgery as the procedure that seeks to change the physical appearance of patients. If enacted, the bill would be turned to Mexican Congress for federal legislation.
– Arturo Bojórquez
