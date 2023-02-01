BORDER
Thousands of job opportunities opened
for immigrants
Statewide, Baja California has about 10,000 job openings for immigrants.
Those job opportunities are found in the maquiladora industry and other more specific areas, La Voz newspaper reported.
National Employment Service Director in Baja California Blanca Patricia Ríos told the newspaper the state offers many job opportunities to those who seek a better life.
The Mexican official said immigrants have gotten well-paid, formal jobs in the past.
The agency provides help to those immigrants who need documentation in order to be hired by companies, including identification cards, tax registration, bank accounts, and others.
For those who lack any formal education, the agency provides training for asylum seekers, refugees, deported immigrants, and undocumented immigrants from other countries.
“We are working with international organizations (…) to help people who are in Baja California seeking a better opportunity for development,” Director Ríos told the newspaper.
SPORTS
Boxing champion recognized by lawmakers
State lawmakers recently approved a resolution to recognize world boxing champion Luis Alberto López, aka Venado.
The athlete defeated last month International Featherweight Boxing Federation Champion Josh Warrington in a fight held in Leeds, Yorkshire. López won by split decision.
The resolution was introduced by Assemblyman Victor Hugo Navarro, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, whom the boxer called a friend on social media.
The lawmaker said boxing has produced several champions for Mexico, Baja California, and Mexicali. In recent history, the city has seen world champions like Juan Meza, Javier Marquez, Gilberto Roman, Jorge “Maromero” Páez, and others.
The lawmaker said in the last three decades the city has not had a single boxing champion. The most recent local case was Elwin Soto, of San Felipe.
Assemblyman Navarro said by acknowledging Venado Lopez, lawmakers recognize the sport as well and motivate the youth to take up boxing.
A special ceremony will take place sometime in the future to deliver the recognition. No date has yet to be set.
The boxer thanked Navarro and his colleagues for approving the resolution.
Lopez was present during the assembly’s meeting and had some pictures with several legislators.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor
A man was sentenced by a judge for equated violation, the Attorney General’s office said.
According to the authorities, the judge indicted Marvin “N,” no age reported, for an incident which occurred on January 19.
The agency said the suspect was caught by a relative while committing the crime. No details were provided about how the crime occurred. Family members dialed 9-1-1 and police officers arrested the suspect.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Homicide suspect sentenced
A state judge sentenced a man to 60 years in prison for a September 2020 double homicide.
The state Attorney General’s office said Jose Francisco Acero Garcia, aka “Pancho,” no age reported, was sentenced for the murder of a man and a woman in the Fraccionamiento Misión de Puebla area.
According to the authorities, the convicted man arrived at the scene and started a fire with a Molotov cocktail.
The victims – who were identified only as Patricia and Omar – died of smoke intoxication.
The suspect fled from the scene.
A judge issued an arrest warrant against the suspect four days after the incident.
State police officers found and arrested Acero Garcia in November 2020.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
