CRIME
Three murdered over the weekend
The longtime bloody wave that has impacted residents in the border city of Mexicali has seemed to have no end as just over the weekend three men were shot to death in different incidents.
Early Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was shot to death in a southeast Mexicali area. The incident was reported to the authorities at 12:08 a.m. in the Fraccionamiento Parajes de Oriente area.
Upon arrival, police agents were notified by a reporting party, identified as Diana, moments before several shots were heard at the scene. The woman observed her husband lying on the floor in the main entrance full of blood.
Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man dead. The victim was identified as Gabriel, 38. The victim had four shotgun wounds in the torso.
Police agents found six bullet casings at the scene. The suspects arrived and fled in a blue Ford Explorer-like SUV.
A second man was shot dead Saturday just outside a well known casino.
The incident was reported to the police at 1:24 p.m., Dec. 10, close to the intersection of República de Panama Avenue and Justo Sierra Boulevard, just across Arenia Casino.
A man who was about to get in a white vehicle along with the victim told the police the suspect approached them dressed in dark clothes and a motorcycle helmet. Suddenly the suspect shot the victim to death, according to the reports. The suspect fled eastbound on a motorcycle.
The victim was identified as Mauricio, 54. Police said the victim was shot seven times.
Again on Saturday, this time in the evening, another man was shot to death just outside his home located in the intersection of Xinacatepec Street and Morelos Avenue at the Fraccionamiento Rincones de Puebla area.
The incident was reported to the police at 8:14 p.m., Dec. 10, by the victim's wife. The reporting party told the police a shot was heard when she was inside the residence. The woman said the victim was injured on the floor.
Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man dead. The reporting party told the police the suspects fled in a black Ford Explorer, a white sedan and a sand-colored vehicle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicide suspect apprehended
Mexicali Police arrested a man on Saturday, Dec. 10, who allegedly killed another individual during a street fight.
Police received a call Friday regarding an injured individual in the Colonia Bellavista area, close to the Civic Center. The reporting party told police that a man was injured with a knife during the fight between two individuals.
The authorities said the suspect was identified as Jorge, 32.
Upon arrival, police officers found the injured man who was identified as Jorge Alejandro, 54. The victim had several injuries and a serious hemorrhage. Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead on site.
The police said the victim and suspect had an argument that led to the fight. The alleged murderer fled from the scene after the assault. However, police officers were able to find and arrest the suspect.
The arrested individual was transported to the police headquarters and was turned over to the Attorney General’s office.
BASEBALL
Jake Sanchez ties second place in saved games
Brawley pitcher Jake Sanchez tied for second place in Mexican Pacific League history with most saved games on Saturday evening, Dec. 10.
Sanchez, also named "Jake Mate," has 84 game saves in the league.
As of Saturday, Sanchez shares the league's second spot with Aguilas de Mexicali former baseball pitcher David Cardenas. The Aguilas de Mexicali baseball team defeated Charros de Jalisco 2-1 in the second of the three game series.
The Imperial Valley native, Sanchez, is still far from the first place Isidro Marquez, as Marquez has led the league for decades with 134 saved games.
BOXING
Mexicali boxer wins world title
Mexicali boxer Luis Alberto Lopez – aka “Venado” – won the World Featherweight Title of the International Boxing Federation after defeating his British rival by majority decision.
Lopez won the fight against Josh Warrington in a duel held in Leeds, England on Saturday, Dec. 10.
After twelve rounds, judges gave Lopez the victory 113-115, 114-114 and 113-115.
Lopez became the sixth Mexicali boxer to win a world title.
ECONOMY
State reports 1,416 new jobs last month
The state of Baja California recorded 1,416 new jobs in November 2022.
The figure was celebrated by Governor Marina Avila, who said in a prepared statement Baja California reported the fifth largest amount of new jobs in the country.
Based on reports from the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the governor said so far in the year the state has recorded 63,849 new jobs — 5.8% of the nation’s total. According to Gov. Avila, eight out of every 10 new jobs are permanent.
Also, the report states big companies report the highest number of new jobs in 2022 with 44,603 or 69.9% of the state’s total. The report states half of the new jobs created this year are located in Tijuana.
Manufacturing reports the largest number of new jobs with 23,050, followed by trade with 11,238, construction with 7,850, transportation and communications with 7,079, business and home services with 6,111, agriculture, livestock, gaming and fishing with 4,866.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
