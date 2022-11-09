PUBLIC SAFETY
Traffic accidents leave three dead
Two traffic accidents Monday left three people dead, according to media reports.
In one of the incidents, a woman died while her children and husband were injured, occurring around 1 a.m. at Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Ninth Street in the Nuevo Mexicali area.
Police agents found the vehicles crashed at the scene while patrolling the area. Authorities said “Sergio” was driving a white Nissan Maxima northbound by Ninth Street.
Suddenly, the driver of a green pickup, who was identified as José Luis “N” ignored the stop light and impacted the Maxima.
Paramedics declared the woman dead on site. The injured children and the driver of the Maxima were transported to a clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.
The driver, José Luis, was arrested by the police and transported to the East Substation.
The second incident took place Monday afternoon in the Nuevo León Highway close to Ejido Veracruz 1 rural town.
The driver of a pickup impacted a cement mixer. Two children died and three people were injured.
Two of the injured people were in serious condition. Mexicali Fire and Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene.
COURTS
Man indicted for attempted
homicide
A man who allegedly attempted to kill another male during a shooting which occurred on October 2021 was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
Juan Ricardo “N,” also known as “Topo,” shot at a man and a minor on Oct. 19, 2021, in the Colonia Gabriela Mistral area, according to the agency.
The suspect observed the victims who were in a gray Nissan Altima. Suddenly, the suspect allegedly shot at the victims.
One of the victims was injured in the left arm and the back. The victim was transported to the General Hospital. The minor did not get injured, the agency said.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Couple indicted for residential armed robbery
A judge indicted a man and a woman for their alleged involvement in the Oct. 26 robbery of a Colonia Popular Nacionalista area home.
The state Attorney General’s office said José Guadalupe “N” and Sandy Michelle “N” were indicted for the robbery, which was reported by Calzada Universidad Street.
The suspects allegedly arrived at the home and brandished firearms at the occupants.
According to the authorities, the couple took electronic devices, food, smartphones, wallets and personal documents before stealing a Ford Mustang, the vehicle in which they fled.
The suspects presumably assaulted the victims and shot once at the ceiling before leaving in the stolen car.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to end the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez
