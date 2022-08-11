COURTS
Trio indicted for abduction, robbery of Canadian citizen
Three men were indicted by a state judge for alleged abduction and robbery in San Felipe, the state Attorney General's office said Tuesday.
The suspects were identified as Eduardo, Enedel and Jaime, no ages reported.
The authorities said the first two suspects arrived on July 26 at the victim's home in the Misión Sahuaro area.
The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, the agency said.
The authorities said Jaime used to work as a security guard in the area and provided his accomplices with keys to enter the subdivision.
The suspects took the female victim's cash, appliances, four wallets, a Canadian passport, six pairs of glasses, a laptop computer and two cell phones.
The victim was found the next day by another security guard and a neighbor inside a closet with hands and feet tied.
The judge indicted the first two suspects for robbery and Jaime for abduction and robbery.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve controversial transfer of funds
State lawmakers with a bill that, if enacted, would transfer funds originally approved for the purchase of healthcare items to pay for presidential tours.
Legislators of the Budget Commission approved a bill that would transfer 3.6 million pesos or about $180,000 that were originally approved for the purchase of face masks.
Given Baja California was set on green in the epidemiological light system months ago lawmakers decided the item was not needed.
Commission members voted 8-0 for the fund transferring.
The bill's text says funds will be used by the governor's office for hosting and taking part in events.
Reforma newspaper reported that the funds were requested back in June by the governor's office to cover three presidential tours for a cost of around $100,000.
The funds will also cover several governor events, including a Christmas toast for 4,000 employees.
Reforma added that the funds were originally approved for the purchase of items needed in hospitals, clinics and health centers.
State Auditor Jesús García endorsed the fund transfer.
COURTS
Man indicted for residential robbery
A man was indicted by a state judge for his alleged involvement in a July 12 residential robbery, the state Attorney General's office said.
According to the authorities, the judge indicted Luis Armando for the robbery reported in a Vista Hermosa area home.
The authorities said the suspect and an accomplice violently entered the Ignacio Allende street residence early that day.
The suspects threatened the victims with firearms, the agency said.
The report says the suspects took smartphones, jewelry, cash, watches, wallets, documents, a TV, a laptop and other items from the victims.
Also, the suspects took a white 2010 Toyota Tacoma and a gray 2019 Toyota CHR to flee from the scene.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
CRIME
Brawley man, four others nabbed
A Brawley man and four other individuals were arrested by state police officers in alleged possession of drugs while cruising in a vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.
The suspects were arrested in the Pueblo Nuevo area in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.
The Brawley man was identified as Edgar, 34.
The other individuals were identified as Laren Gissel, 27, of Mexicali, Luis Felipe, 38, of Mexicali as well, Geury, 24, of Sinaloa de Leyva, Sinaloa, Mexico, and Albert, 22, of California.
The police said agents found in the vehicle over a pound of marijuana and 36 grams of methamphetamine.
The suspects were arrested and turned to the state Attorney General's office, the agency said.
POLITICS
Former governor gets senate seat back
Weeks after a minor electoral court deposed former Governor Jaime Bonilla from the senate, the also ex-Congressman got his seat back.
By a 4-2 vote, Justices with the Superior Electoral Court returned Bonilla to the Upper Chamber.
During a hearing held Wednesday in Mexico City, justices addressed the appeals filed by the legislator against the Regional Guadalajara Court ruling.
The minor court ruled against the former governor based on a law that says once an elected official runs for a second office and takes the oath for that second office, the elected official resigns from the first one.
Bonilla, a former Congressman, was elected Senator in 2018. The next year, Bonilla was elected governor for a special two-year term.
Although Bonilla unsuccessfully tried to change the law in order to stay in the governor’s office for three additional years, he was forced to leave the office in November.
Justices decided to return Bonilla to the senate seat based on the fact that the complainant National Action Party has no grounds to file such a complaint.
“Today justice was served,” Bonilla wrote in his Twitter account. “Today I countersigned a commitment with Baja Californians to protect their interests and keep providing wellbeing to our state from the Senate of the Republic.”
Arturo Bojorquez
