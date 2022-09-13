COURTS
Trio indicted for dentist kidnapping, two more arrested
A state judge indicted three individuals for the kidnapping of a Mexicali dentist, while state police officers apprehended two other suspects allegedly related to the case.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Fernando, Jesús Guadalupe and Gloria for the Aug. 19 kidnapping of dentist José Valenzuela.
Relatives reported Valenzuela’s disappearance the next day from his San Marcos subdivision home. Family members were unable to contact the dentist.
The authorities said two vehicles were also missing from the residence. The automobiles were eventually found in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico.
On Aug. 23, the suspects contacted family members to demand a cash amount for Valenzuela’s release.
The suspects and the victim were found in a Portales area home.
Police officers arrested the suspects and seized a .38 firearm.
The judge gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation and decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial.
The state Attorney General’s office said Monday two individuals were allegedly involved in the kidnapping while having an immigrant against his will.
The suspects were identified as Eduardo Antonio, 20, of the state of Michoacán, and Jocabed, 20, of Mexicali, who apparently belong to a criminal band named “Los Eme,” out of the Mexican state of Hidalgo.
Eduardo Antonio allegedly called victim relatives to demand payments for the release of victims.
The agency said the suspect was kept under constant surveillance right after the dentist’s kidnapping.
In this second case, the authorities were able to release a couple that was kept against its will in a Fraccionamiento Villas del Rey neighborhood home.
The suspects allegedly offered the couple to cross them irregularly to the US.
The couple was tied with plastic hoops from their legs and hands.
The victims were forced to call relatives in the US to pay $16,000 for their release.
However, detectives were able to find the home within hours.
The couple was released during an operation held Friday and arraigned Sunday. An indictment hearing was scheduled for Thursday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Brawley woman nabbed
A Brawley woman who was sought in California for drug smuggling was arrested in Mexicali by state police officers, the Department of Public Safety said.
The arrest took place at San Luis Gonzaga Street and Santo Tomas Avenue in the Colonia Baja California area.
The suspect was identified as Cindy, 39.
According to the agency the suspect was required in San Diego County for drug trafficking.
The agency said the suspect was turned to the appropriate authorities. No other details were provided.
COURTS
Two sentenced for kidnapping
Two men were sentenced by a state judge to half a century in prison for a May 2019 kidnapping case, the state Attorney General's office said.
The authorities said Juan Pedro Arriaga Sanchez, 33, and Jorge Ivan Lara Burcio, 47, both of Netzahualcoyotl, Mexico State, were found guilty and convicted in the case.
The agency said around 3 p.m. May 25, 2019, the individuals took an Uber ride from the El Robledo neighborhood.
Lara Burcio brandished a firearm and forced the victim to enter the residence.
The Uber driver was tied by the hands and feet.
The individuals made the victim call his wife to demand $5,000 for his release.
The victim was able to flee and request help from the police.
The kidnappers were arrested several days after the incident.
STATE
Orphanage shut down
State authorities shut down last week an orphanage after complaints were filed with the Attorney General's office.
In a prepared statement, the state Family Development Agency said four minors were apparently victims of crimes in the orphanage whose name was not disclosed.
Agency Director Elianna Escudero said the complaint was filed on Sept. 8 for unrevealed crimes against two boys and two girls.
In order to avoid affecting the due process and to protect victims, the agency has no plans to disclose additional information, Escudero said.
“We have a zero tolerance policy of behavior that affects the rights of boys and girls,” the director said.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
