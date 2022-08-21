COURTS
Trio indicted for series of robberies
Two men and a woman were indicted by a state judge for their presumed involvement in a series of robberies, the state Attorney General's office said.
According to the authorities, the judge indicted Rodolfo Francisco, Edgar Eduardo and Martha Alejandra, no ages reported, for the Aug. 9 robbery of a convenience store located in the Fraccionamiento Segovia area.
The agency said the suspects arrived in a gray Mitsubishi Mirage.
The male suspects entered the store and threatened employees with pepper spray.
The individuals took close to $250 in Mexican currency and over $400 in items.
The suspects fled in the vehicle that was driven by the female suspect, the Attorney General's office said.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
According to the authorities, the suspects were allegedly involved in at least eight robberies.
ENVIRONMENT
City plans new pet shelter
The City of Mexicali plans to build a brand new pet shelter after the City Council approved funds for the project.
The 68,060 square foot property is located in the Granjas El Encanto 2 area.
The shelter will be named Mili, for a dog that was assaulted by several individuals.
State Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development Monica Vega said the shelter shows the city's commitment with animal wellbeing and responds to the demands made by activists.
The project seeks to prevent, address and stop violence against animals, the authorities said.
Sec. Vega thanked Mayor Norma Bustamante and city council members for the approval.
CITY
Mexicali to fine residents for watering curbs and vehicles
The City of Mexicali plans to fine residents who are found watering curbs and washing vehicles in the public way.
Fines can go up to around $650.
A city official said the disciplinary action seeks to stop misuse of water.
City Director of Environment Manuel Zamora said fines can be even higher in case of recidivism.
The director said Mayor Norma Bustamante instructed city officials to enforce the ordinance to stop the issue from increasing.
Also, the city plans to fine businesses found incompliant or in violation.
The agency also plans to start an education effort to educate people on proper use, conservation and consumption reduction of water.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
