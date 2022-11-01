CRIME
Trio shot to death
Three men were shot to death early Sunday in a Colonia La Luna area, according to police reports.
The incident was first reported by San Felipe Rico Avenue at 2:47 a.m.
A 22-year-old reporting party told the police three individuals were shot at the scene. The reporting party told authorities she heard the shots while sleeping.
Upon arrival, the police found the victims dead.
The police found 20 bullet casings at the scene.
The police said six individuals with the faces covered were involved in the murder.
CULTURAL ARTS
Mexican singer Eugenia León performance announced
Mexican singer Eugenia León has been scheduled to perform Saturday in Mexicali. The concert is part of the State's October Festival.
Mexicali's concert has been set to start at 7 p.m. in the state Public Library by Obregón Avenue.
Local acts Morras Sonicas, La Petenera and Zofi Zaro will open the concert.
The state Department of Culture announced León will also perform in Tijuana and Ensenada.
Veteran singer Leon won in 1985 the Iberian American Television Organization Festival with her performance of El Fandango Aqui song.
PUBLIC SAFETY
U.S. citizen rescued
An American citizen was rescued in the Laguna Salada area after his vehicle got stuck in the sand without fuel.
Rural Mexicali firefighters, along with rescue staff with the Aguiluchos team, found the U.S.-national behind El Mayor Hill by the area known as "El Coyote."
The victim was identified as Bruce Baxter, 67, who was driving a Razor vehicle.
Rescue staff pulled the vehicle out of the sand and paramedics treated the lone driver.
According to the authorities the driver said he was riding by the Baja Mil road helped by a GPS device. However, the driver got lost and the vehicle got stuck.
The driver was able to dial 9-1-1 for help.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alleged human remains found
Mexicali Police found presumed human remains Sunday afternoon in an empty lot by Lopez Mateos Boulevard.
The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. close to the intersection of Anáhuac Boulevard and Lopez Mateos Boulevard next to an auto parts store.
Mexicali Police officers and state agents arrived at the scene while State Coroner's office personnel took custody of the remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vehicle accident leaves driver seriously injured
A man who was driving the wrong way early Sunday got seriously injured in downtown Mexicali.
The police said the incident was first reported at 1:14 a.m. just across Hotel del Norte in the intersection of Madero Avenue and López Mateos Boulevard.
Victor Jesus “N,” 29, was driving westbound on Madero Avenue, a red 2015 Nissan March, according to the report.
The driver impacted a gray 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, driven by Arturo “N,” 32. After the impact the SUV ended on the curb next to a convenience store.
Victor Jesús was treated at the scene and transported under police custody to the General Hospital.
– Arturo Bojórquez
