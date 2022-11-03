AGRICULTURE
Bird flu hits Baja
The arrival of a migratory bird with bird flu to Parque Morelos Park in Tijuana has turned on the animal alarms in Baja California.
The state Department of Agriculture said no other birds have been detected with the illness, however, state and Mexican authorities have started protocols after detecting the bird flu in Baja California, said Secretary Juan Meléndrez.
The agencies plan to continue with surveillance among birds in the state to find out if bird flu has spread.
The authorities will first catch wild birds in the park to avoid spreading.
BORDER
Port of entry expansion begins
A Mexicali City official said the expansion of the Mexican side of the East Port of Entry recently began.
City Director of Economic Development and Promotion Victor Hugo Delgado told La Voz newspaper the Department of Defense is in charge of the months-long project in the commercial lanes.
Delgado said it is possible an additional lane will be built in the vehicular port.
The plans seek to mitigate impact of semi-truck traffic in the area during the final months of the year, the director said.
COURTS
Man sentenced for triple homicide
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 43 years in prison for a triple homicide.
According to the state Attorney General's office, the judge also ruled Guadalupe “N” must pay close to 1.5 million pesos – or $75,000 USD – in damage repair to victims.
Guadalupe took part in a Feb. 2017 incident in the Colonia Carranza rural town where three individuals were killed, two others injured and a home was burned down, authorities said.
Guadalupe was driving a Honda Accord with California license plates the day of the incident. The driver observed a Ramiro “N” in a tire shop. Guadalupe shot the victim to death.
Guadalupe then drove to a ranch where he shot Raúl “N” to death. Eventually, Guadalupe also shot another man in the face via drive-by shooting.
The convicted man also robbed an employee of a gas station about $300 USD at gunpoint. Moments later, Guadalupe shot two drivers by the San Felipe Highway. Finally, Guadalupe shot Sergio “N” to death in the Colonia Satélite area.
The man was arrested after a police pursuit.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.