PUBLIC SAFETY
Two caught at City Zoo with snake
Two men were arrested Wednesday, May 3 after allegedly attempting to steal a snake from the City Zoo.
According to media reports, the suspects were identified as Brayan “N” and Raúl “N.”
A reporting party told the police the suspects were attempting to extract a snake from its cage. The suspects allegedly tried to hide the snake in a backpack.
The yellow, 3-yard-long snake had a weight of 15 kilograms or over 30 pounds.
The suspects were arrested by Mexicali police and transported to the Police Headquarters.
COURTS
Suspect indicted for man’s disappearance
A man who is allegedly involved in the disappearance of a Fraccionamiento Residencial Monarcas area was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Ruben “N,” no age reported, for the May 2022 disappearance of the victim, who was identified as Diego Antonio “N.”
The victim was last seen at the suspect’s Colonia Voluntad area home on May 7, 2022.
The agency said the victim and the suspect have been friends since childhood.
The suspect allegedly picked up the victim at his home and drove to his Colonia Voluntad house.
The authorities said the victim attempted to dial 9-1-1 to report an emergency, however, the victim was unable to report the incident.
According to the authorities, the victim was taken to another home.
Detectives found marijuana, a reportedly stolen motorcycle, and three computers at the suspect’s home. The seized items were kept by the authorities as evidence.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors six months to close the investigation.
CRIME
Man found dead in an irrigation canal
The body of a man was found on Wednesday, May 3, in an irrigation canal in rural Mexicali.
According to media reports, the body was found in the Colonia Granados area. Area residents told the police about the corpse that was found inside the Galeana Dam.
La Voz newspaper said the authorities are not cognizant of any signs of foul play. The state Coroner’s office will hold an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Mexicali firefighters arrived at the scene in order to extract the corpse.
On Tuesday, May 2, authorities found the body of another male that had no signs of foul play in the Colonia Virreyes area.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
