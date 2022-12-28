POLICE
Two men shot to death
Two men were shot to death Monday in separate incidents, the police said.
One of the cases was reported to the police at 2:08 p.m. on December 26, in the intersection of Río Armería Street and Casas Grandes Street in the Fraccionamiento Mirasol area. The victim was found lying on the ground.
Witnesses told the police the victim was observed in an argument with another individual. Later, the victim was chased by several individuals. One of the suspects shot at the victim, witnesses said.
The victim was identified only as Miguel, 41, who had a cross-shaped tattoo on the chest and another one on the left arm: a heart, a shamrock, a diamond and spades.
The victim was dressed on a green and brown shirt, blue denim jeans and black tennis shoes. According to the reports, the victim had gunshot wounds in the face and the chest.
The police found four 9 mm caliber bullet casings at the scene.
The second incident was reported at 10:25 p.m., Dec. 26, in the Colonia Esperanza area.
A reporting party told the police a man was lying on the ground with blood stains around him. Upon arrival, police officers requested help from the Red Cross. Paramedics declared the man dead.
Four individuals were shot to death in the same area on Saturday, Dec. 24.
CRIME
Alleged kidnapping reported
Three men were allegedly kidnapped early Saturday in a rural town, according to police reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 5 a.m. on December 24 in the Ejido Chiapas II rural town. The report said a 22-year-old man, a 46-year-old man, and a third man were kidnapped in the area.
A woman told Mexicali Police officers several unidentified armed men dressed with dark colored clothes took Alberto Lopez Campos, 22, from his residence.
Another woman told the authorities the suspects took her father, who was identified as Armando Campos Ramirez, 42.
The police were also told the third kidnapped man was identified as Eduardo Figueroa Hernandez, whose age was not immediately available.
The police have not found the kidnapped individuals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Three nabbed for attempted
homicide
Three men were arrested on Christmas Day for attempted homicide.
La Voz newspaper said Cristian Martin, 33, Joshua Gerardo, 21, and Cristian Gadiel, 21, were arrested Sunday, December 25, in the Fraccionamiento Rincones de Puebla area in southeastern Mexicali.
A victim told the police the suspects were allegedly chasing him. Suddenly, the suspects presumably assaulted the victim.
The individuals fled in a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was eventually found and stopped by the San Luis Highway.
The police found a .40 mm caliber firearm and a bullet cartridge inside the vehicle.
STATE
Governor dismisses public
safety official
Baja California Governor confirmed Monday rumors regarding the departure of Secretary of Public Safety Gilberto Landeros-Briseño.
In a prepared statement, the governor’s office said the state official was succeeded by General Leopoldo Aguilar-Durán.
In the statement, the governor thanked Landeros-Briseño for his effort during 2022 to work for peace and well-being of Baja California families.
The new secretary has 34 years of expertise with the Department of National Defense, where he has held several positions and received recognitions, including those related to dismantling of drug smuggling organizations.
Aguilar-Durán holds a master’s degree in Security and National Defense in the Dominican Republic and three other master’s degrees and a bachelor’s degree in military administration.
He also holds certifications in other areas, including one in civil matters with the U.S. Army.
Gov. Avila said Aguilar-Durán is a military veteran with extended experience and knowledge in public safety, as well as abilities in strategy design to bring peace to Baja California.
The general said the public safety strategy – that has been questioned by nonprofit organizations and business associations – will move forward under coordination by Gov. Avila by working in intelligence and data management to strengthen operations, coordination and outreach activities.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes political party financing reduction
State Assembly member Juan Manuel Molina introduced a bill that seeks to reduce political party public financing.
The proposal seeks to reform an article of the state’s Political Party Law.
Molina, a former member of the conservative National Action Party, said in the past the budget has been robbed by a small group in power that has seized funds.
Those funds have been needed to reactivate the economy, build infrastructure, create jobs, address poverty and improve academic performance.
“We must allocate budget funds to finance infrastructure projects with regional impact (and) invest in priority social programs,” Molina said in a statement. “It is necessary to modify local legislation under criteria of social justice, productive development and correct use of public expenditures.”
The bill, if enacted, would change the formula used by the Electoral Institute to subsidize political parties.
For decades, Mexican legislation provided funds to political parties in order to avoid private financing from special interests or criminals.
Molina said the state would save 28.5 million pesos, or about $1.5 million USD, under the new formula. Those funds would be used in other government programs, he said.
At the same time the bill mandates the allocation of 3% of political party subsidy funds to support education, training, research and editorial programs.
Molina said the bill does not seek to impact political party participation in elections. At the same time, the bill permits private financing.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.