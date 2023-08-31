COURTS
Two sentenced for immigrant kidnapping
Two individuals were sentenced by a state judge to 33 years in prison for the June 2021 case of kidnapping immigrants.
The state Attorney General’s office said the convicted men were identified as Fineas Daniel Peña Hernández y Bryan Noé Montes Muñoz. The individuals were found guilty of kidnapping four immigrants over a couple of years ago.
The victims asked the convicted men for help to illegally cross into the U.S.
The victims were taken to a downtown Mexicali home where they were kept against their will. The convicted men tied the victims by the hands and feet, and threatened them with a firearm.
The victims were also forced to call family members to pay $34,000 USD for their release.
State police officers released the victims during a law enforcement operation.
The judge also ruled Peña Hernández and Montes Muñoz must pay an undisclosed amount for damages.
Homicide suspect indicted
A man who allegedly killed another individual in a rural town in April 2021 was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Julián “N,” aka “El Poly,” for the April 13, 2021, murder of a 46-year-old man.
The agency said the suspect and the victim had an argument. Suddenly, the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and shot at the victim several times. The suspect fled from the scene after the shooting.
The victim was transported to the General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on May 8.
Detectives found that the suspect was allegedly involved in the homicide.
An arrest warrant was issued by a state judge. The suspect was found and arrested in the City of Ensenada and transported to Mexicali.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
Brawley pitcher called on for pre-season
Brawley pitcher Jake Sanchez is one of the more than 50 players that were called by the Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club to join training camps.
Over half of the names included in the list belong to pitchers for the upcoming pre-season. The club has also called four foreign-born players for the pre-season – infielders Reynaldo Rodriguez and Ruben Tejada, outfielder Troy Stokes Jr., and pitcher Patrick Weigel.
The club said in a prepared statement that training camps begin September 11.
Coach Roberto Vizcarra will eventually define the final list of players for the season that begins October 13 with the game against the Sultanes de Monterrey.
The club said three additional foreign-born players will be added to the team.
The team plans to take part in a series of pre-season games in Mesa and Tucson, Arizona.
Teenager to take part in U18 World Baseball Tournament
A 16-year-old Mexicali player will take part over the weekend in the U-18 World Baseball Cup in Taipei.
This will be the very first time wearing Mexico’s uniform for Leonel Murrieta, La Cronica newspaper reported.
“I am excited to represent Mexico,” the Félix Arce Junior category pitcher told the newspaper. “This is the first time I got a call (to be part of the team).”
Murrieta has played with the Baja California state team since age 5.
Mexico plays in Group A against Australia, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, South Korea and hosts China Taipei.
“We have a good team,” the teenage pitcher said. “We hope to make it to the finals.”
Murrieta received a call to become part of the national team on August 20 while on the road in Ensenada playing in the Copa Baja. The player’s parents were told by representatives of the Toros de Tijuana Baseball Club that the young pitcher had to depart early the next day to Mexico City.
Murrieta, who has dreams of becoming professional, had to temporarily stop his high school classes in order to take part in the international tournament.
Murrieta was already signed with the Aguilas de Mexicali baseball team.
Arturo Bojórquez
