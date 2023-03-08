CRIME
Two women found dead
State police officers reportedly found two women dead in separate incidents.
The most recent case was reported at 8:11 a.m. on Monday, March 7.
According to a report by the State Attorney General’s Office, police officers found the deceased woman in a residence located by Pitágoras Avenue in the Ampliación Centinela area.
The agency identified the deceased woman as Elva Francisca.
According to the report, a person heard a gunshot. After the shot, the reporting party said no suspect or vehicle was seen at the scene.
Another person told the police a woman was in the back of the residence. There was blood on the floor, according to the report.
One of the complainants said the house was rented to the murdered woman. The report says the deceased present an injury caused by a firearm held in the armpit.
The Attorney General reported that the case of the other deceased woman happened at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Kilómetro 43 area, near the Barrote Canal in rural Mexicali.
The deceased woman, who was not immediately identified, presented swelling. The victim wore blue pants and a white sweater.
The body was submerged in the canal. In addition, the victim was tied by the hands and gagged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Domestic violence arrests increase
The number of people arrested for domestic violence increased in January by 35% compared to the same month in 2022.
La Voz newspaper said domestic violence is one of the most recurring crimes in the city.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told the newspaper 62 individuals were apprehended for domestic violence back in January while last year the agency arrested 46 suspects.
However, Chief Mendívil said the number of domestic violence calls declined by 19%. The police received this year 741 calls and 915 in 2022.
In the meantime, complaints filed with the state Attorney General’s office increased by 7% to 312 from 292.
Last month the agency responded to 111 calls of domestic violence, with 76 actual cases and 35 false calls.
The police arrested 131 individuals – 107 women, 24 men, and four senior adults.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man caught with 150 pounds of methamphetamine
A man was caught in southeast Mexicali by state police troopers in alleged possession of close to 150 pounds of methamphetamine, the state Department of Public Safety said.
The incident occurred on a dirt road by the Ejido Cuernavaca rural area on the outskirts of Mexicali.
Police agents found at the scene a gray 2003 Toyota Sienna which had its hood opened.
The police found a 25-year-old man who told agents he was fishing, however, the police found no items for fishing, so agents questioned twice if the vehicle had any issues.
Police officers noticed nervousness from the individual and decided to search the man and the vehicle.
The police found three bags with close to 68 kilograms or 149.9 pounds of methamphetamine.
Police officers arrested Axel Daniel, who also had an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery issued in January 2021.
Military personnel helped the police in the arrest.
The suspect was transported to the Mexican Attorney General’s office for possession of illegal substances.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.