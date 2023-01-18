BORDER
The U.S. admits over 200 immigrants
through Baja California
Between 200 and 250 asylum seekers enter the U.S. every day through Baja California, a state official said.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said every single day immigrants arrive in Baja California seeking to enter the United States. Last year, the state received about 100,000 immigrants.
Different from 2021 when asylum seekers applied through nonprofit organizations and public entities, this year the Department of Homeland Security included these applicants in the CBP One application.
Meanwhile, in December the state recorded an up to a 15% increase of unaccompanied immigrant minors who arrived in Baja California.
State Family Development Agency Director Mónica Vargas told La Voz newspaper that in 2022 the agency provided services to at least 7,000 immigrants, over half of whom were minors.
Four out of every five immigrant minors were turned over to relatives in their countries of origin.
Immigrant children and teenagers are turned over to Tijuana and Mexicali agency shelters.
Immigrant minors are from 31 different nationalities, especially from Honduras, Guatemala, Ukraine, Russia, and Venezuela, as well as Mexico.
Most of those admitted in Baja California shelters were from Colombia and Venezuela, Vargas said.
ECONOMY
State records tourism increase
The state of Baja California recorded an increase in tourism activity last year.
A Mexican Department of Tourism report says four out of the seven municipalities recorded increases in 2022.
Mexicali, for example, reported an average of a 64% hotel occupancy rate. Of the city’s more than 2,500 hotel rooms, 1,665 were occupied last year, the report says. Compared to 2021, the city recorded an 11.6% increase.
The strongest month for the city’s hotels was June with an occupancy rate of 65%. It was eighth nationwide.
Tijuana reported a 68% hotel occupancy rate, Tecate 61%, and Rosarito Beach 41%.
The report says Ensenada received 650,000 visitors last year.
San Felipe lagged with a hotel occupancy rate average of 30%.
COURTS
Man sentenced for kidnapping
A man who kidnapped a man over a dozen years ago was finally sentenced by a state judge.
The State Attorney General’s office said Oscar Eduardo Reyes Toledo, no age reported, was sentenced to 29 years in prison.
On April 12, 2010, Reyes Toledo kidnapped the victim in a convenience store located in the Colonia Nueva subdivision.
The victim was transported to a stash house in the Chapultepec Los Pinos subdivision.
Reyes Toledo was arrested back in September in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where he hid in order to avoid his arrest.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse
A state judge sentenced a man to eight and a half years in jail for a sexual abuse case of a minor.
The state Attorney General’s office said Enrique González Delgado was sentenced for an early July 11, 2021 case. The incident took place in a Fraccionamiento El Cóndor area home where the individual inappropriately touched a 10-year-old minor.
The authorities said González Delgado was accused by the victim’s mother. Mexicali police agents arrested the then-suspect.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
