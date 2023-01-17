LAW ENFORCEMENT
U.S. citizen flees from police custody
A U.S. citizen who was arrested along with two other individuals after feeling from a bar zone shooting and escaping police custody.
The escape led the police to seek the suspect but to no avail.
The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 13, at the Mexican Attorney General's office premises in east Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
Initially, the police were told the suspect was rescued by several individuals driving a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. Eventually the police found out the suspect fled on his own.
The suspect was inside a patrol car and was able to open the door and flee, although the police had bound the man's hands and feet.
Police agents found a similar vehicle in a casino located close to the AG's office and even detained a man.
The police identified the suspect as Alejandro Cázares Zúñiga, 27.
The authorities notified Customs and Border Protection in case the suspect attempted to cross the border.
Cázares Zúñiga was arrested on Friday, January 13, at 5:15 a.m. along the intersection of Francisco L. Montejano Boulevard and Benito Juárez Boulevard in alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The suspect was stopped while driving a gray 2010 Nissan Versa sedan. Javier Edgardo, 22, and Modesta Marily, 18, both of Mexicali, were passengers in the vehicle.
According to La Crónica newspaper, the police found the weapon inside the vehicle.
Police officers transported the suspect to the Mexican Attorney General's office along with two other individuals, where a Mexicali police officer was waiting for staff with the prosecuting agency to open the facility's doors.
The Mexican agency's policy forbids other law enforcement agencies to enter the premises immediately. Entrance is allowed on a case-by-case basis.
ASSEMBLY
Student sexual abuse bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to implement a zero-tolerance policy with student sexual abuse cases.
Assemblyman Ramon Vazquez, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, introduced a bill to amend Baja California's School Security Law.
The measure was introduced after a teacher was nabbed under allegations of inappropriately touching female students in Mexicali's downtown Leona Vicario Elementary School. The lawmaker said the goal is to prevent these incidents from happening again.
The bill, if enacted, would allow school councils to launch measures to prevent sexual harassment, pederasty, and similar issues at schools.
The bill also includes provisions that mandates school principals to launch awareness and preventative programs to address illegal sexual conduct at schools.
Assemblyman Vazquez said the school community members are entitled to report any sexual misconduct that impacts students. The accused teacher was able to flee after the principal and zone director failed to report sexual abuse cases.
The lawmaker criticized those union teachers that protect each other under the umbrella of the so-called acquired labor rights.
“As a society, we had witnessed one of the most overwhelming cases of pederasty,” the lawmaker said in reference to the Leona Vicario case. “It was a sad, documented case in a public school in Mexicali that led to the introduction of this bill.”
CRIME
Woman shot to death
A woman was shot to death Sunday in her east Mexicali home.
According to media outlet reports the incident occurred on January 15 at 3:30 p.m. by Rio San Fernando Avenue in the unincorporated area of Gonzalez Ortega.
The report says two or three individuals arrived at the scene and allegedly caused injuries with a knife to the victim. In the incident, a senior citizen was also injured.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the injured man who had knife wounds in the arms.
The suspects fled in a gray vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Corpse found with signs of foul play
The body of a man was found with signs of foul play inside a south Mexicali irrigation canal early Sunday.
According to police reports, the corpse was reportedly found minutes after midnight on January 15. The body was found in an area known as Blue Bridge close to a gas station.
A witness told the police several individuals allegedly arrived at the scene and threw the corpse in the canal.
Police officers arrived at the scene but only found the dead man. Mexicali firefighters also arrived to extract the corpse.
The body was turned over to the State Attorney General's office and was eventually taken to the state Coroner's office.
The corpse had five wound injuries to the head.
The victim was described as a man in his mid-30s who was dressed in a white shirt and black slacks.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
