CRIME
U.S. fugitives nabbed
Two men who were sought by U.S. authorities for drug smuggling and human trafficking were caught in Mexicali.
The suspects were identified as Jesús Eduardo, 19, and Jason, 30, the state Department of Public Safety said.
According to the agency, the suspects fled from the U.S. to avoid being arrested.
Jesus Eduardo, of El Centro, was apprehended in the Colonia Baja California area. The man was sought by the U.S. Marshals for human trafficking.
Jason was arrested in the Colonia Conjunto Urbano Orizaba area. The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant issued last month for drug smuggling.
Both individuals were turned over to an undisclosed agency for deportation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elderly requests home prison
The lawyers of a 70-year-old man who has been accused of the homicide of a young woman back in January requested to change preventive prison to home prison, La Voz newspaper said.
Honorio “N,” 70, was booked in Mexicali prison after his arrest for the murder of his fiance, Daryela Valdez Rocha.
The suspect was previously indicted for homicide. Defense attorneys requested a modification of preventive measures that include home prison due to the man’s health conditions. The suspect would spend trial time at home until sentencing.
The victim was found dead back on January 15. Valdez Rocha was killed with a knife.
Neighbors told the police the victim was heard screaming the day of the crime. The victim was found with 35 injuries, the state Coroner’s office said.
The suspect originally told the police the victim’s ex-boyfriend killed Valdez Rocha after an argument. However, surveillance cameras showed the suspect leaving the home with blood stains on his clothes.
Last year, the victim filed two complaints with the Attorney General’s office for domestic violence and threats. Since the victim attempted to leave the suspect, Honorio allegedly harassed Valdez Rocha.
If convicted, Honorio faces a prison sentence of up to 70 years.
COURTS
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison
A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for an April 2018 sexual abuse case.
The state Attorney General’s office said Erick Isaías Soto was sentenced after being found guilty for the sexual abuse case of a then 7-year-old girl.
The judge also ruled that the suspect must pay an undisclosed amount for damage repair and denied probation.
According to the agency, Soto took the victim to a Mexicali home where he abused the minor.
The convicted man was accused on May 2018 after the victim’s relatives found out about the case.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.