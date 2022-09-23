STATE
Unregistered illegal vehicles
expected to get seized
Illegal vehicles that are not registered by the Dec. 31 deadline could be seized by the Mexican government, a state official said.
Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno said once the deadline was delayed there won’t be a second extension.
So, by next year the authorities expect unregistered illegal vehicles will be seized by the Mexican government, the secretary said.
The state can register up to 2,000 vehicles per day, so the authorities plan to register 280,000 vehicles by year’s end.
So far, the state has registered 134,000 vehicles and about 44,000 owners had already set an appointment but had failed to attend the appointments.
The special registration allows owners to drive their vehicles all over the country. However, it is unclear if these vehicles will be allowed to circulate in the US.
Those vehicles were illegally exported to Mexico.
Sec. Moreno said the state has asked US authorities if these vehicles will be allowed to cross the border, but no answer has been provided.
The state estimates about half a million illegal vehicles driven in Baja California, but only four out of every five can be registered according to federal requirements.
Fees charged by registration will be disbursed to states and cities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State treasurer’s office has
items stolen
Televisions, batteries and other items were stolen from a Department of the Treasury office, according to media reports.
The crime was reported to the police at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday in a warehouse located at Hector Terán Avenue and Lago Toronto Street in the Colonia Xochimilco area.
A warehouse employee told the authorities several items were missing at the site.
The theft apparently occurred over the night although two security guards were at the warehouse.
ASSEMBLY
School inclusive language bill
introduced
State lawmakers with a legislative commission approved a bill that seeks to prevent bullying by adding inclusive language at schools.
Legislators with the Commission of Education, Culture, Science and Technology approved the bill Wednesday.
Legislative advisor Javier Tenorio proposed a bill amendment in order to implement public policy to ease student access to free of violence school environments.
The bill was originally introduced by Assemblywoman Julia Andrea Gonzalez.
The proposal also includes provisions to adapt local law to federal legislation to allow inspecting student property to prevent crime while protecting student rights.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
