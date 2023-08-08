Today

Sunshine and a few clouds with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 107F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 85F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High around 105F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.