ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes vehicle circulation limitations
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would restrict vehicle circulation due to high pollution levels.
Assemblywoman Monserrat Rodriguez introduced a proposal to reform Baja California's Law of Environmental Protection in order to launch a program named "No Circula," or Do Not Circulate in English.
The program would be similar to a project launched in Mexico City decades ago that seeks to reduce air pollution.
The lawmaker said by 2050 pollution will be the world's primary cause of death if no changes are made immediately.
A Mexican university report says vehicles are the primary source of air pollution in the nation due to fossil fuel consumption.
The lawmaker said the proposal was introduced in order to address the issue at the legislative level.
The program would restrict vehicle circulation depending on their last plate number. It is unclear how vehicles from the U.S. or of other states would be affected.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Military personnel deployed to rural areas
About 1,500 military personnel were deployed to rural Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, according to media reports.
Infantry Major and National Defense spokesperson Fernando Miranda confirmed the deployment with La Voz newspaper.
According to the newspaper, the Military staff was deployed after a series of bodies were found in Mexicali Valley and the Golfo de Santa Clara area in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
The spokesperson said the deployment seeks to reduce homicides and organized crime activities.
The Army members will patrol high-crime areas and perform other undisclosed tasks.
The newspaper reported the military staff will coordinate with state and local authorities while performing their tasks for an unknown time.
So far, the Mexican Department of National Defense already has about 8,000 members deployed in Baja California.
CITY
Chinatown declaration issued
Mexican, state, and local officials held an event on Sunday, August 6, which declared Mexicali's Chinatown as a "Magic Neighborhood."
The Mexican Department of Tourism issued the Declaration.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said the declaration is expected to improve the area that represents the rich heritage of the state.
The Governor considered Mexicali to be home to a consolidated community composed of Mexican and Chinese people. The Chinatown area, locally known as "La Chinesca," has combined food, traditions, legends, people, and trade from the two cultures.
Gov. Avila said authorities began the rehabilitation of the downtown area five years ago. So far, the state has installed some sculptures and opened some offices, as well as rehabilitated streets, while private companies have opened and reopened businesses in long abandoned properties. A huge sign was also inaugurated in the Chinesca area.
Gov. Avila said during her mayoral term the city rehabilitated an alley that is now home to new murals and the Chinese Pagoda was transferred blocks east from the downtown Port of Entry, while a new, controversial Wok Museum was opened.
The ceremony was led by Mexican Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco and Chinese Ambassador in Mexico Zhang Run.
CRIME
Mechanic shot to death
A mechanic was injured Saturday morning in the Colonia Ampliación Refugio area in western Mexicali and died hours later, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported the incident occurred just across from the victim's home on August 5.
The victim, who was identified as Francisco Javier, 40, had three shotgun wounds.
The victim was transported to a clinic in a white Toyota vehicle where he succumbed to the injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatal hit-and-run reported
A man who became a community organizer was killed by a driver early Saturday after the driver hit and ran from the scene.
La Crónica newspaper reported the incident occurred at 1:18 a.m., on August 5, in the Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla area. The victim was identified as Marco Antonio Ayala Tinoco, 40.
Red Cross paramedics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. Ayala Tinoco is presumed to have died of severe head trauma, preliminary reports say.
The victim was dressed in his manufacturing plant uniform.
No details were provided about the suspect vehicle.
Arturo Bojórquez
