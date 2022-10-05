CRIME
Vehicles reported stolen at fair
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said two vehicles were reported stolen from private parking lots located close to the Fiestas del Sol fair.
According to the chief, both were Hyundai vehicles.
The chief admitted that some parking areas in the fair are not being patrolled by the police.
Mendívil said those private parking lots are contracted by companies that are in charge of security.
The chief said the police have been discussing the issue with fair managers while increasing patrolling.
CITY
Employees hold demonstration
Mexicali City employees with the Department of Public Works held a demonstration on Monday in which they criticized the apparently illegal hiring of some supervisors.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the demonstration was caused by the permanent hiring of a group of supervisors.
However, the mayor admitted that union regulations indicate that those supervisors are not entitled to get permanently hired.
According to Mayor Bustamante, relatives of those employees were also hired.
The mayor recently held a meeting with union secretary general Manuel Guerrero in which she was assured the hiring process will take place according to local ordinances.
Mayor Bustamante plans to meet again with Guerrero to discuss the issue.
Also the comptroller’s office plans to launch an investigation to determine how the hiring took place.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Busy avenue rehabilitation begins
The rehabilitation of a busy avenue started Monday.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila started the project that is expected to benefit about 200,000 Mexicali residents.
The governor said Cetys Avenue allows residents to travel to the ports of entry and schools located in the area.
The project is expected to increase the avenue to three lanes and includes the rehabilitation of the intersection with Ninth Street.
The project has been estimated to cost 106.8 million pesos or little over $5 million.
ECONOMY
Salaries reportedly decrease
Although the Mexican government has made an effort to increase wages all over the country, salaries reported a decrease this year, according to a report.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography 150,763 jobs recorded a reduction of salaries.
Economist Fernanda Vera told La Voz newspaper that salaries lost their value between the first and the second quarter of the year.
The expert considered that even though jobs are being created in the state salaries have seen a reduction since last year.
The National Survey of Jobs and Employment said workers who earn up to two minimum wages increased close to 27,000.
The survey added that up to two minimum wage employees climbed from 667,375 in the first quarter to 995,339 in the second quarter.
Based on reports of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, the Mexicali Economic Development Commission said 8,824 new jobs were reported in August, of which 1,748 were recorded in the trade sector.
Between August of 2021 and 2022 the state has reported 32,519 new jobs.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
