CRIME
Violence continued over the weekend
Despite the messages shared on social media by state and municipal authorities to call for residents to remain calm, as well as the actions of the law enforcement authorities, criminals continued their activities over the weekend.
On Saturday night, two people from Jalisco and from Tijuana set a Jeep Cherokee truck on fire outside a convenience store located in Colonia La Ahumadita, by the Tijuana Highway. After this incident, Mexicali police arrested Fabián “N,” 20, and Brayan Rubén “N,” 22, who were apparently involved in the incident.
In addition, three vehicles were set on fire in Hacienda del Bosque with Molotov cocktails at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. In the case, a gray Honda, a white Geo Prizm and a cherry-colored Chrysler Voyager pickup were set on fire.
“Given the events that occurred tonight, elements of the Municipal Department of Public Security, Firefighters and Civil Protection, in coordination with state and federal authorities, are attending to the situation,” Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante wrote on social media. “We ask people to remain calm and report any incident to the 911 number.”
However, criminals ignored the message as on Sunday a fire was reported in a bus owned by Tours San Carlos — a private company that provides transportation services of personnel from manufacturing plants. This incident took place in the Portales subdivision, next to the Tulicheck Canal.
The suspects took the driver down from the truck and subsequently set the vehicle on fire.
Between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, six vehicles were set on fire in Mexicali.
“As a result of the events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of Friday, August 12 in Baja California, authorities from the three levels of government, immediately and in response to the problems that arose, acted in coordination and in unity to implement in all the municipalities of the entity, the necessary actions and strategies to defend and protect Baja Californians,” the State Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
According to state authorities, those detained in the operations were transported to Mexico City.
The Mexicali Police reported that Magdalena “N,” Luis Javier “N” and Sergio Andrés “N,” originally from Tijuana, were arrested Friday for their alleged involvement in the arsons reported Friday.
“The elements of the different (law enforcement agencies) that make up the Security Coordination Board continue to be deployed, in order to work to guarantee peace and safeguard citizens,” Attorney General Iván Carpio said in a video shared on social media. “The institutions that make up this organization, headed by Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, work together in activities throughout the Baja California territory, to address the criminal problem that has arisen.”
Much like the Mexicali mayor, Carpio asked people to remain calm and united.
“Society and authorities are stronger,” the attorney general continued. “We will not lower our guard, we call for unity and denounce all those acts that seek to take away our peace of mind, we are here to protect and serve.”
Early Monday morning, two passenger trucks, a taxi cab and two private vehicles were set on fire in Mexicali, where a total of 14 vehicles have been burned since Friday.
Military authorities reported Monday to have over a thousand elements in Baja California, where so far in 2022 more than 800 people have been detained. The authorities also reported the seizure of more than 300 vehicles, 400 weapons, 8,000 kilograms of marijuana, 600 kilograms of cocaine, 10,233 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 540 kilograms of fentanyl. Such actions had allegedly caused violent acts, the authorities said.
Military intelligence reports indicate a constant struggle between the Pacific Cartel, the Jalisco Cartel and the Arellano Félix have also caused violence.
Despite the fact that international experts described the incidents as terrorism, Mexican authorities assure that these were mere acts of vandalism to attract attention and create conditions for the population to consider that there is a lack of insecurity in the state.
The authorities reported over the weekend the deployment of 200 members of the Army Special Forces in the state to support law enforcement activities, especially in Tijuana, Ensenada and Rosarito.
In this last city, the urban music Rosarito Beach Fest was held over the weekend with thousands of attendees.
“There are a significant number of men working,” Secretary of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval said in a press conference Monday. “Criminals identified the places where they are facilitated to burn vehicles.”
In the state, the authorities had recorded 36 events with 25 vehicles burned despite the fact that the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense have deployed all of their personnel to the streets to patrol and avoid impacting residents.
The Mexican authorities reported Monday that eight of those arrested over the weekend were transported to the country’s capital to respond to allegations of organized crime. In total, federal authorities reported 17 detainees.
Of these detainees, three were arrested in Mexicali and taken to Mexico City.
Mexican authorities, including President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have called these incidents as “criminal propaganda” to cause “social psychosis” due to their decreased criminal capacity.
The Mexican government reported that over the weekend there were 3,330 detainees in the country. In addition, last weekend has been the one that has registered the fewest homicides so far in 2022, with 196 cases.
Secretary of Government Adán Augusto López said that the federal government has a strategy to combat insecurity that is already giving results with a drop in the incidence of crime.
“But that doesn’t mean we’re not exempt from backlash,” he said. “The security strategy is paying off.”
The Mexican authorities assured that the events on the northern border are being dealt with in a “very coordinated” manner with local authorities.
The Secretary of National Defense explained that the violence is not generalized in the country, but concentrated in 50 municipalities.
“The U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana continues to closely monitor the security situation in Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate, and Mexicali,” the US Department of State said Monday. “The August 12 instructions to U.S. government personnel to shelter in place are no longer in effect.”
However, the US Department of State reminded citizens to reconsider travel to Baja California due to crime and kidnapping.
Also, US citizens were asked to be aware of their surroundings, follow instructions of local authorities, notify friends and family of your safety, monitor local media for updates and in case of emergency, call 911.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.