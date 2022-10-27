ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve water rate increase
In just four days, Baja California lawmakers analyzed and approved a bill submitted by the leftist Governor Marina Avila to increase water rates.
Legislators voted 16-8 in favor of the proposal thanks to the majority of the National Regeneration Movement Party. The bill to modify state tax law was first considered by lawmakers with the Commission of Taxes and Budget.
Previously, business organizations asked the state to vote no for the bill.
Conservative National Action Party leaders criticized the governor for its impact on families. “Governor Marina betrayed families’ economy by increasing water rates,” the party wrote on Twitter. “It’s enough to abuse those who have less.”
Among those who voted against the measure were Sergio Moctezuma and Marco Antonio Salinas, who belong to the majority coalition.
The lawmakers criticized assembly leadership for stopping legislators from expressing their concerns in public.
The bill’s content says water rate increase targets large commercial consumers and seeks to conserve water. Also, the bill indicates those consuming over 4,000 gallons per month will not be affected either. Many Mexicali residents are above that threshold.
“None of us is in favor of affecting the most unprotected sectors of Baja California people,” Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina said. According to Molina, about 70 percent of Mexicali residents do not consume more than 4,000 gallons per month.
Lawmakers also voted to increase rates of the payroll tax.
CRIME
Presumed thief killed by victim
A victim allegedly killed a robbery suspect early Tuesday in the Fraccionamiento Condesa area, according to media reports.
The authorities received a call regarding the incident, and upon arrival, the police found a man and a woman who had several injuries as well as a deceased man.
The suspect – who was not immediately identified – entered the residence with a tool while the couple was sleeping, according to report
Angel “N,” 25, and Karla Cecilia “N,” 23, were struck in the head with the tool. The suspect then allegedly took the male victim to a bedroom and tied him up.
The female victim was taken to another bedroom and the alleged perpetrator demanded cash from her. The woman told the police the suspect allegedly attempted to sexually abuse her.
Angel was able to release himself and used a kitchen knife, stabbing the burglar. The suspect was injured in the chest and succumbed to the injury.
Red Cross paramedics transported the couple to a hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security. The suspect was declared dead.
– Arturo Bojórquez
