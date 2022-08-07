ENVIRONMENT
Water scarcity expected to hit harder next year
Water scarcity is expected to hit Baja California harder next year, a researcher said.
International Economy expert Alejandro Diaz told La Voz newspaper that potable water supply has been under threat for years in the state. However, drought has turned the issue more extreme, especially in northern Mexico states.
“What we are seeing in Nuevo Leon can happen in Baja California next year,” Diaz said, in reference to the lack of water in certain areas of Nuevo León. “We can see more if the problem is not solved.”
Also, the price of water is another topic that must be discussed. Mexico is one of the countries with the lowest water price, as in some European countries the cost is up to seven times.
“More efficient prices are needed and rates must be analyzed to find a solution,” Diaz told the newspaper. “There are different ways to do it.”
At the same time, residents must be cognizant of conserving water as leaks at home are not fixed and new systems are not adopted, the Colegio de la Frontera Norte expert said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicides record yearly increase
The number of homicides recorded in Mexicali has seen a yearly increase of 21.51 percent, according to state Department of Citizens Safety reports.
In the first seven months of last year, the city observed 158 homicides. The figure climbed to 192 cases this year.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told La Voz newspaper that last month 25 homicide victims were recorded.
Homicides recorded its highest in April with 41 cases, followed by January with 33 cases and May with 30.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Governor introduces healthcare regulation bill
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced the introduction of a bill that seeks to protect the healthcare community and patients.
The bill, if enacted, would include up to six years in prison for those who are found without permits while holding surgeries.
Gov. Avila said the measure seeks to stop false healthcare professionals from operating and protecting the state that has become a world leader in healthcare tourism.
The proposal has been under consideration since January, but associations of healthcare professionals have questioned the bill.
Gov. Avila said the bill was introduced last week.
The governor assured the bill was requested from healthcare professionals in order to stop those without credentials from operating and affecting those certified.
The bill was discussed among legal counsel, public health staff and professionals.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said the agency has increased enforcement efforts and assured permits will be suspended for up to five years for those found in violation.
“We seek to have clear rules for those who come to Baja California,” Sec. Medina said. “We held a census to know how many registered facilities there are and to have a clearer panorama of this situation.”
State Commissioner to Protect against Sanitary Risks Erwin Areizaga said the agency has inspected 23 facilities.
ASSEMBLY
Producers live a hell, lawmaker says
A state lawmaker said Mexicali Valley producers are living a hell.
Assemblyman Manuel Guerrero Luna made those remarks during a recent meeting held by Senator Nancy Sanchez, Chairwoman of the Commission Agriculture, Livestock, Fishing, and Rural Development.
The lawmaker said the authorities must exhaust all alternatives in order to address producer debt.
Every single field that is not harvested represents an abandoned family.
A similar hearing was held last week in the Mexican Senate.
Several producers, lawmakers and officials took part in the meeting.
Sen. Sánchez said given the agricultural season is about to begin there is an urgency to find ways to address debt that has kept producers in disadvantage.
“There is a need to produce our own food, but also (there is a need) to obtain direct credit for commercializing,” Sen. Sánchez said. “Development banks must make their operational rules more flexible as post-pandemic economic recovery forces us to reset obsolete schemes from the past.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Less than half of street surveillance cameras work, official accepts
Less than half of the 264 street surveillance cameras installed around the city work, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said.
The chief told La Voz newspaper that only 120 or 45 percent of cameras are working in the city.
Chief Mendívil said it is positive that the state plans to repair those cameras that are not working.
Some of those cameras are owned by the police, while others belong to other city and state agencies.
So far, the authorities have repaired 30 of the 64 poles where some of the not working cameras were installed, Chief Mendívil said.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
