AGRICULTURE
Wheat producers plan demonstration
Wheat producers plan to hold a demonstration on Wednesday, April 19, in Mexicali’s Civic Center in order to demand a minimum price for their produce.
The demonstration is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. with a gathering at the Sanchez Taboada monument in southern Mexicali, according to La Voz newspaper.
The protest will take place after unsuccessful negotiations with the Mexican government. Producers seek a minimum payment of a little over $400 USD per ton.
Close to 500 producers met on Sunday, April 16 and decided to move forward with the demonstration.
Producers previously accepted to meet with Governor Marina Avila and Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture Victor Villalobos to discuss the matter. The meeting, which was originally set for Monday, was moved to Tuesday, April 25.
Producers declined to meet next week and move forward with Wednesday’s demonstration.
Producers Association Treasurer Horacio Gomez told the newspaper producers will start mobilizing Tuesday.
Gomez said producers do not plan to step back until their demands are answered. The wheat harvesting season begins early next month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State, and city officials address the disappearance of young men
State and city officials held a press conference Monday, April 17 to announce a series of strategies in order to address the disappearance of about a dozen young men from local bars.
The authorities reacted after several demonstrations from missing men’s relatives that demand the finding of their beloved ones.
The officials said the strategies include providing services to families and operations in the bar area.
On Tuesday, April 18, the City of Mexicali announced additional inspections held Monday evening. The authorities seek to “provide certainty” to affected families.
State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio said the authorities will create a new multi-agency task force to investigate the cases and hold accountable those involved in the matters.
Without providing any details, the attorney general said two individuals allegedly involved in the cases have been arrested under allegations of false imprisonment.
Carpio said families will have access to the investigations while avoiding an impact on due process.
Missing men’s relatives held weekend demonstrations just outside bars, especially Shots Bar, where a gun was found. Also, a fire at the bar left minor damage.
According to the attorney general, the agency has also met with relatives in order to discuss the issue.
So far, the authorities are following five leads that the Attorney General expects can take the agency to those involved in the cases. Also, Carpio said the agency is investigating all Mexicali bars for security compliance.
According to Carpio, the FBI is involved in the investigations as a U.S. citizen was among those reported missing.
State Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar said the agency is working along with other agencies in order to prevent residents from becoming victims.
The secretary assured that authorities are working with other federal and city agencies to address residents’ needs and attack drug smuggling and other crimes.
Sec. Aguilar said state agents seized a truck on April 6 with police lights where several items were taken as evidence. No details were provided about those items.
The secretary said Roberto Iván “N” was arrested in the bar area in alleged possession of 13.5 grams of cocaine.
Mexicali police chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the city law enforcement agency works along with other agencies to address the issue.
BORDER
Afghan immigrants rescued
A group of 15 Afghan immigrants were rescued on Monday, April 17 from a desert area close to the U.S. border.
The group included six women, five men, two boys, a girl, and a baby girl.
Mexicali police officers rescued the immigrants.
The group was turned over to the National Immigration Institute.
SPORTS
San Felipe rowing athlete qualifies for Pan American Games
San Felipe rowing athlete Alexis López has qualified for the Pan American Games of Santiago, Chile.
The local athlete competed along with Miguel Carballo in the Pre-Pan American tournament in the 2Mx category. The pair placed first, leaving Cuban rivals second and Canadian rowers in third place.
In the 4Mx category, López, Carballo, and teammates André Simsch and Tomás Manzanillo ended up third – just behind Chile and Argentina’s rivals.
Also, Baja Californian Naomi Ramírez, along with Devanih Plata, Lilian Armenta, and Maite Arrillaga, qualified after defeating the USA and Canadian teams in the W4- category.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
