COMMUNITY
Wheat producers block City Hall
After months of unanswered requests, wheat producers blocked City Hall on Tuesday, May 2 in order to force the Mexican and state governments to approve a minimum price for their produce.
Growers blocked City Hall and the Civic Center Square by parking their trucks and machinery, according to La Voz newspaper.
Producers first arrived in the Legislative Building unsuccessfully looking for Assembly Speaker Manuel Guerrero. Also, growers sought Governor Marina Avila to meet for a previously scheduled meeting, however the governor was not in town.
Later, cereal producers, who demand a minimum payment of 8,000 pesos per ton, moved to City Hall, where a brief fight took place.
Producers allegedly left public buildings without energy, which prompted the evacuation by public employees.
The newspaper said some growers declined to restart energy due to the unfulfilled promises from state officials.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said a solution will be announced on Thursday only if producers leave City Hall.
Late Tuesday evening, Gov. Avila released a video on social media in which she first expressed her support for wheat producer demands and concerns. However, the governor said growers must not blame the government for the low international wheat prices or affect residents with blockades.
According to the governor, the state is seeking a solution for grower demands based on fund availability. Gov. Avila said physical aggressions, blocking of offices, or parking vehicles at the Civic Center Square are not a solution.
The governor said the state has limited funds that are needed to keep the state’s safety net. “I reject violence, threats, and blocking of people’s facilities,” Gov. Avila said in the video. “I will not allow anyone to impact citizens in their daily activities and even assault people. We cannot put people’s safety in jeopardy.”
Wheat producers removed their vehicles from the Civic Center Square on Wednesday, May 3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 cases decrease
Mexicali and the state of Baja California recorded a decrease in active COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Public Health said as of Tuesday, May 2, the state's capital city recorded 127 cases, while Tijuana reported 174 cases. As a whole, the state reports 359 cases, the agency said in a statement.
In the last week, the state reported 344 new cases and three deaths. State and federal hospitals report less than 1% hospitalization rates. According to the agency, only three patients were hospitalized.
Since the pandemic first hit the state of Baja California reports 178,449 accumulated cases and 12,385 deaths.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina called for vulnerable people to get vaccinated, frequently wash hands and use face masks in case of COVID-19 symptoms.
COURTS
Man indicted for child's abduction
A man was indicted by a state judge for the aggravated abduction case of a minor, the state Attorney General's office said.
The agency said Carlos Alberto "N" was indicted for the April 5 case. The incident took place at the Fraccionamiento Rancho La Bodega area located close to the east port of entry.
Authorities said the suspect approached the victim and a 12-year-old girl to say hi while driving a Nissan. The suspect told the minors he was the person who was going to give them a ride.
The victim was taken by the blouse after opening the front passenger's door and the suspect attempted to flee by speeding.
The minor got off the vehicle and had injuries on the face, arms, and legs.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
STATE
Cinco de Mayo holiday observed
Four days after observing Mexico's Labor Day, the state of Baja California announced that the Cinco de Mayo holiday will be observed on Friday, May 5.
State Executive Officer Rocio Lopez said the holiday is observed by state law and bargaining agreements.
The country celebrates the XIX century Mexican Army's defeat of the French Army in Puebla during the Napoleon III invasion.
Lopez said the holiday applies to all state public employees, except emergency, law enforcement, and healthcare staff areas.
Activities will resume on Monday, May 8, the Executive Officer said.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
