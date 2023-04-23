STATE
Governor promises a solution to wheat producers
Although Baja California Governor Marina Avila made a commitment to address wheat producers' concerns, growers will continue to keep blocking of the Civic Center.
La Voz newspaper said wheat producers took machinery and vehicles to block Independencia Avenue since Wednesday, April 19 as previously reported.
Growers demand a minimum payment of a little over $400 USD per ton. Producers said they do not plan to move out until the authorities fulfill the demand.
Governor Avila has already discussed the matter with growers, Wheat Growers Association Chairman Ricardo Muñoz told the newspaper.
The state has offered a combined effort with Mexican authorities and flour processors to pay the demanded price.
Association Treasurer Horacio Muñoz said a final solution is expected in the upcoming days. However, growers plan to stay on the street until the issue is solved.
CITY
Survey: Insecurity perception increases
Mexicali residents reported a slight increase in the perception of insecurity last month.
According to the National Survey of Urban Public Security, for the first quarter of 2023, 69.6% of Mexicali residents felt unsafe in the city.
The percentage is higher than the 69.2% registered last December, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said.
The national insecurity perception average for the first three months of the year was 62.1%.
Mexicali is far from the first cities with higher insecurity perception — Fresnillo (96.0%), Zacatecas (94.3%), Naucalpan de Juárez (88.0%), Ciudad Obregón (86.4%), Uruapan (86.2%) and Colima (85.7%).
The state capital is also placed below Tijuana, which reported 71.0%.
Mexicali was ranked on par with cities such as Manzanillo, Colima (69.4%), Xochimilco, Mexico City (69.5%), and Acapulco, Guerrero (67.8%).
According to survey results, in March of last year, the level of perception of insecurity in Mexicali was 68.5%.
The survey shows 35.1% of city residents 18 or older experienced conflict or confrontation, down from 39.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Noise, garbage thrown by neighbors, and parking issues were the three main reasons for conflict reported nationwide.
According to the Institute, 20.9% of Mexicali residents said they trust the effectiveness of their authorities to solve insecurity issues, ranking 14th among the 91 cities surveyed.
The poll also asked residents about their level of trust in elected officials. The survey shows 6.2% of Mexicali residents said they trust the president, 6.3% their governor, and 6.4% their mayor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
K-9 agent funeral held
State police officers held a funeral for ten-year veteran K-9 state agent "Beto," who died last week.
The state Department of Public Safety said the canine agent specialized in narcotics detection and criminal arrests. The agent also won several competitions held in Mexico and the U.S.
The funeral was held in Mexicali and attended by K-9 agents and police officers from other law enforcement agencies and the Department of Defense to honor the deceased canine.
Beto was born in France in September 2013. The K-9 officer joined the agency at nine months of age. Beto died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 19.
In one of the many success stories in Beto's career, in a special operation, the canine was able to find and help arrest an Imperial Valley fugitive who fled from U.S. custody to hide in the Mexicali Valley.
The agency said Beto was awarded as one of the best agents in Mexico and the U.S. for his talent, ability, obedience, and fieldwork.
State Citizens Safety Force Coordinator Juan Manuel Corral said during the funeral canine agents like Beto are an example of the agency's job to protect people.
“Even though he will not be with us physically, he will remain in the agency's history, as well as in the minds and hearts of those who are part of it,” Corral said.
K-9 Unit Coordinator Fernando Paniagua said besides taking part in many operations, Beto was also part of community prevention events held at schools and other sites.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
