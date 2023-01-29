PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman dies after baby delivery
A Mexicali woman died in a Mexican public hospital recently after delivering her baby.
The Mexican Institute of Social Security, or IMSS in Spanish, said the patient, who was identified as Rubí, 22, died of post-partum complications. The agency’s hospitals have been in the public eye after a few mothers reportedly died in IMSS facilities.
This time, the federal agency assured relatives were told about the patient’s condition at all times.
The 22-year-old mother died, brain dead, on Monday, January 23, in Hospital 30. La Voz newspaper reported the body was received at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday by the state Coroner’s Office.
The Coroner’s Office said the patient died of brain parenchymal hemorrhage, acute lung edema, cerebral edema, and pregnancy toxemic illness.
The IMSS said Rubí had a caesarian on January 8 at Hospital 31 due to birth complications. According to the Mexican agency, no other complications were reported after the delivery. The patient was released.
However, on January 16 the patient was admitted once again with headaches and other undisclosed symptoms. The mother had convulsions and neurological impairment that led doctors to turn the patient to Hospital 30.
Several studies showed brain hemorrhage, the Mexican agency said. The patient later had a brain death.
“In every moment family members were fully notified,” the IMSS said.
EDUCATION
Junior high school principal accused of harassment
A Mexicali junior high principal was accused by a teacher of sexual harassment.
Ana María Salazar Magallanes, a teacher at Technical Junior High School 18, told reporters Principal Sergio Cuevas Urrea was removed from office last week, however, the teacher and her lawyers said the Department of Education took a month to remove the principal although a memorandum dated back to Dec. 22 mandated the dismissal.
Salazar Magallanes said it took the State Commission of Human Rights to intervene in the matter to force the removal.
The teacher said harassment first began back in 2018. The complaint was filed on March 2022.
In addition, Salazar Magallanes said the Local 2 of the National Education Workers Union allegedly protected the principal.
The teacher assured that after seeking help from the union harassment continued and has since included a case witnesses as well.
According to Salazar Magallanes, Erick Francisco Navejas, the union’s conflict-solver, is allegedly an ally of the accused principal.
The victim is defended by the Violet Attorneys Association and well-known lawyer Cuauhtémoc Castilla. The latter was shot months ago while arriving at his office.
Earlier last week, a union school representative allegedly called a meeting to request supporting letters for the principal.
The union’s local has not made a statement about the issue, and neither has the Department of Education.
TRANSPORTATION
New transit line for women in progress
The first class of the “Women at the Wheel” program is expected to graduate soon, a state official said.
Graduates will hold the wheel in an exclusive-for-women transit line named Violet Transportation that will start soon, National Employment Service in Baja California Director Blanca Patricia Ríos told La Voz newspaper.
In June 2021, the Mexican Department of Government announced a gender alert for Baja California due to the high rates of homicides of women, the director recalled.
Based on the alert, state authorities prepared a program focused on providing women with safe transportation services.
The service is expected to begin in Tijuana and expand to Mexicali.
Program students are trained free of cost for 180 hours at the Cecati 84 vocational school. The first class is expected to produce 20 graduates, Director Ríos told the newspaper.
The program will provide graduates with well-paid jobs, Ríos said.
“We know women feel more secure when surrounded by other women,” Director Ríos told the newspaper.
The state official said the launch of the free transit line has no date but will come within months.
CRIME
Domestic violence increased by 85% in seven years
Reported domestic violence cases increased little over 85% from 2015 through 2022, the state Citizen’s Council of Public Safety of Baja California said.
Based on the state Attorney General’s office reports, the council said seven years ago 2,695 cases were reported to the authorities. The figure constantly increased to reach 4,807 cases last year.
In 2022, May was the month with the most reports with 486 cases.
In some instances, victims of domestic violence have lost their lives although aggressors have been denounced by the Attorney General’s Office.
Since 2021, the state is under gender alert and authorities have not addressed 39 activities included in the warning.
– Arturo Bojóquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
