PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman with monkeypox dies
A homeless woman who was detected with monkeypox died, but for other issues, a state official said Wednesday.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrián Medina said the woman also had HIV, other STDs and a head tumor.
According to the state official this is the tenth case of monkeypox reported in Baja California.
The woman was admitted to the General Hospital over the weekend.
Besides the illnesses, the woman had several injuries in the skin presumably caused by sun rays.
Sec. Medina said although the woman tested positive to monkeypox, the cause of death was determined to be a respiratory infection.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of stepdaughter
A man was indicted by a state judge for the sexual abuse case of his stepdaughter, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said Samuel Doe, no age reported, was accused of sexual abuse and violation of an 11-year-old girl.
The victim is the daughter of the suspect’s fiancée.
The agency did not disclose any details about the incident, except it happened in a residence located in the unincorporated area of González Ortega in eastern Mexicali.
According to the authorities, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim several times.
Prosecutors confirmed the sexual abuse case through gynecological and psychological tests, the agency said.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
STATE
California official meets state counterparts
California Secretary of Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot visited Mexicali in order to meet his Baja California counterpart.
In a prepared statement, the Baja California Department of Environment and Sustainable Development said Crowfoot met state Secretary Mónica Vega to discuss several environmental issues, including drought.
According to the Baja California official the parties discussed the construction and rehabilitation of parks, especially in large cities.
Also, the parties talked about forest fires and protection of species under threat of extinction, the release says.
California Assembly member Eduardo García also took part in the meeting.
CRIME
Man shot to death in rural Mexicali
A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in a rural Mexicali area, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident took place around 9:18 p.m. in the Fraccionamiento Ladrillera Colorado area.
An anonymous source told the police about a man shot in the area.
Upon arrival, the police found the injured man on the street.
Also, the police found at the scene a dozen 9 mm casings.
Red Cross paramedics declared the man’s death.
The victim was identified as José, aka “Paisa,” of about 44 years of age.
The suspects fled in a green Nissan Sentra.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.