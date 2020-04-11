CRIME
Men arrested for purchasing vehicle with counterfeit money
Three individuals from San Luis Río Colorado were arrested Thursday evening on Federal Highway 2 in Ejido Campeche after allegedly acquiring a vehicle with counterfeit U.S. currency.
Mexicali Police identified the suspects as Ezequiel “Doe,” 23; Juan Said “Doe,” 23, and David “Doe,” 24.
The first individual was found with five $100 bills among his belongings and the second one with five $50 bills and two $100 bills.
The police received a report at the emergency center about an apparent purchase of a 2008 black Ford Escape made with several counterfeit bills.
The affected party told the police he believed the suspects were on their way to the neighboring Sonoran city because their phone number originated from that area.
Agents found and detained the suspects around 11:44 p.m. At least one member of the trio was traveling separately in a gray 2005 Chrysler Crossfire with California license plates.
The suspects were arrested and transferred to federal authority.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man found dead
A man found dead Thursday apparently was the victim of foul play.
La Voz newspaper reported the dead man was found behind the facilities of Brigadas del Sol Rescue Group in Colonia Bordo Rivera neighborhood.
The scene near the northeast corner of the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Gomez Morín Avenue.
The body was found underneath a tan sofa on a dirt road.
According to the newspaper, the man, who is believed to be between 25 and 30, had a stab wound in his chest.
CITY
Councilwoman proposes emergency declaration
A Mexicali City Councilwoman introduced a resolution that seeks to declare a local state of emergency.
Councilwoman Adriana López Quintero, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, proposed the emergency declaration be made based on the data and figures released by the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the agency reported 80 new positive cases of SARS Covid-2 in the state, making Baja California third nationwide with 263 cases.
The state is just below the most populated states in the country — The State of Mexico and Mexico City.
According to López Quintero, the constant flow of people from neighboring California who cross the border daily for work have potentiated cases in the city.
As of Friday, California had 21,168 confirmed cases — the fourth most in the United States and the highest number along the Mexican border.
According to statistical and medical estimates of the state Department of Health, this situation will increase, which will put the city in higher level of emergency in the coming days.
“We have called for citizens to stay at home so they protect themselves,” the councilwoman said. “Unfortunately, the economic mobility of our city prevents this for thousands of our citizens, who must go out to find daily sustenance.”
López Quintero highlighted the urgency to enable shelters to protect homeless people on the street.
“It is time to become aware of this emergency, but at the same time (we need to) support citizens. It is a huge injustice to ask them to stay home when they do not have enough to eat,” the councilwoman said. “If we really want to stop this situation, we need to support those who have the least.”
The emergency declaration proposal was introduced with a call to hold a special City Council meeting and waive commission proceedings for immediate approval.
PANDEMIC
Business group calls for plant closings
The Business Coordinating Council appealed for the closing of companies with non-essential activities due to the COVID-19 contingency.
Representatives of the different business organizations that belong to the council strongly called for the entire sector and the community in general to abide by the authorities’ instructions to stop activities and stay home.
The organization pointed out that companies uncertain about their essential status may seek clarification with authorities.
On the other hand, the Business Council asked the federal and state government to be clear and transparent in their messages to prevent confusion.
The council said its leaders are aware of the difficult situation companies are facing and emphasized that, at all times, the life and health of the community must always take precedence.
COVID-19
Mayor closes sanitizing tunnels
Mayor Marina Ávila has decided to step back with the installation of the sanitation tunnels at the airport, City Hall and the downtown pedestrian crossing.
According to the mayor, the decision is based on the recommendation made Wednesday by Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell.
López-Gatell said in a press conference that these types of passageways, instead of sanitizing, represent a focus of infection, since it could contain the virus inside.
Another passageway was installed in the General Hospital.
According to Ávila, the tunnels were donated to the local government, although the mayor herself told reporters that two of these were purchased at a cost of 160,000 pesos, about $8,000.
Mexicali Chairman of the National Action Party Antonio López Merino previously criticized the project due precisely because of the possible infection of patients who passed through these passageways.
López Merino reported that the undersecretary had observed that the tunnels are a health risk for the population. Far from helping in the pandemic, they become a focus of contagion.
“They are demonstrating a lack of coordination between the different levels of government,” said the conservative leader, calling on the mayor to stop relying on personal image consultants and hire public health advisers to help her responsibly confront the pandemic.
“More work and fewer photos and videos,” López Merino said of the mayor.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
