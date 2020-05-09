COVID-19
Human Rights Commission opens prison investigations
The State Human Rights Commission has opened 11 cases after complaints were filed for the lack of healthcare services and sanitary measures to avoid virus contagion in prisons.
Of those cases only one was reported in Mexicali Prison, La Crónica newspaper reported.
The complaints were filed beginning March 25.
The local case was registered last Friday after two prisoners died allegedly of SARS CoV-2.
Undersecretary of the Prison System Salvador Morales confirmed the deaths, but the official added the causes of death have yet to be confirmed.
According to the newspaper, the commission has filed three warnings with the prison system after receiving complaints of food and healthcare service deficiencies as well as lack of medicines and sports, educational, work or cultural activities.
The most recent cases deal with issues over medical attention for those who have respiratory problems and COVID-19 testing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State agents raid illegal vehicle registration offices
State police officers with the Attorney General's Office on Wednesday evening raided offices of three organizations that register illegal vehicles.
According to the agency, the search warrant was executed in the 17 Mexicali offices of Anapromex, Onappafa and Condefa, following similar searches in Tijuana and Ensenada.
Agents seized the premises, as well as computers, vehicle registration lists, copiers and other items.
Of the raids authorities executed 12 in the city and the other six in rural unincorporated areas.
State law prohibits unauthorized production of documents, stickers, plates and any other item to allow circulation of illegal vehicles.
State Attorney General Juan Guillermo Ruiz instructed regional staff in Mexicali to be in charge of the local case.
COVID-19
Former newspaper editor dies
Former La Crónica newspaper editor Moisés Márquez died in Tijuana Thursday morning due to coronavirus.
The Sonoran native fell ill with SARS CoV-2 on April 21. Although Márquez’s health improved after leaving the intensive care unit the journalist worsened until his death.
The former editor, 50s, originally of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico, arrived during the 1990s in Mexicali, where he became La Crónica newspaper editor.
He then moved to Tijuana to join Frontera newspaper, also of the Healy Company.
Eventually, Márquez was hired by Tijuana’s Infobaja weekly newspaper as editor.
“We regret a lot the departure of a great partner with whom we had the fortune and privilege of getting together and knowing his great qualities as a human being and professionalism as journalist,” Infobaja wrote on Facebook.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
