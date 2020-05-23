POLITICS
Party wants president to address surging power bills
The combination rising temperatures and more time spent at home during the pandemic has been reflected in the size of recent electric bills.
Assemblywoman Eva María Vásquez, with the National Action Party (PAN), has introduced a resolution requesting President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to provide relief from the so-called “crazy bills.”
Mexicali Party Chair Antonio López Merino called out as shameful the decision by lawmakers of the National Regeneration Movement, aka Morena, and their allies to have “turned their backs on the economy of Mexicali residents.”
The PAN leader accused Morena lawmakers of hypocritically voting against a proposal that arose from the opposition party simply because of its origin, not because it served the public.
“It is regrettable that Morena and their allies meet for their own benefit, such as their re-election and permanence in public office during the next electoral process while irresponsibly and in the most degrading way, turn their backs not only on the proposal of the PAN lawmakers, but on all Mexicali residents who expect the support of their representatives,” López Merino said.
Morena Assembly Leader Monserrat Caballero Ramírez said her party “seeks for real solutions for the benefit of Baja Californians, not protagonist acts.”
Caballero, who chairs the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), was referring to the proposal made by the opposition demanding President López Obrador intercede in the energy bill issue.
The proposal was referred to a committee because Morena lawmakers and Governor Jaime Bonilla had already started working on this issue previously, she said.
Caballero Ramírez announced discounts cards will be distributed to low-income residents to help offset the higher bills.
ECONOMICS
Jobs and workforce shrink in first quarter
The Mexicali labor force lost nearly 13,000 workers through the first three months of 2020.
According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, there were 412,553 employed and unemployed workers as of Dec. 31. Of those, 401,175 had jobs versus 11,378 who did not.
By March 31, the total had dropped to 399,570. There were 389,747 employed workers and 9,823 who were not.
Fourth quarter employment in the so-called “informal sector” was 15 percent, third lowest in the nation. It was 14.7 percent at the end of March.
Statewide, in the fourth quarter, there were 1,727,418 employed workers and 39,146 unemployed, for an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent. Employment in the informal sector was 18.3 percent.
Unemployment held steady at 2.2 percent in Baja California in the first quarter. There were 1,687,966 workers employed and 38,358 unemployed. Informal sector employment slipped to 18.2 percent.
Figures from the Department of Labor and Social Security indicate that in April there were 894,965 workers in Baja California insured before the Mexican Institute of Social Security. In March there were 916,498 registered workers, which represents a negative difference of 21,533. Nationwide, the agency reported 555,247 jobs lost in one month.
CRIME
Man arrested for attempted murder
An individual was arrested early Friday east of the city for allegedly trying to kill a teenage girl.
According to a police report, the incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. in the Valle de Puebla neighborhood.
The detainee was identified as Ricardo “Doe,” 22.
Authorities were informed by Red Cross personnel that they had received an 18-year-old woman who had been shot through her jaw.
A witness told authorities that while he was with the victim and two other people, the suspect arrived in a white 2010 Dodge Ram pickup with Sonora license plates before allegedly brandishing a firearm and shooting the teenager.
The young woman was transported by the witness to the Red Cross.
Police found the suspect in Cañón del Colorado Street and Cerro Tozan Street in Fraccionamiento Valle del Puebla neighborhood. They were unable to locate the firearm.
The detainee was transported to the Eastern Substation for processing.
COVID-19
City strengthens measures
Amid a local surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the city of Mexicali announced the strengthening of measures to address the pandemic.
Mexicali Mayor Marina Ávila announced Friday the closing of major boulevards and avenues starting a 6 p.m.
Also, big stores and markets will shut down at 7 p.m.
The mayor added that the use of face masks will be mandatory while a limit of two individuals per vehicle will be allowed.
The city has become fourth in number of people infected with SARS CoV-2 nationwide.
Ávila said the city was doing well to flatten the curve of cases until April 30, when the surge began.
"Today, more than ever, we ask you to stay at home," Ávila said in a Facebook video. "The city of Mexicali will do everything possible to protect the health and lives of residents."
Authorities will only allow trips for essential activities.
Last weekend, the police found about two dozen parties being held at private properties, Mexicali Police Chief María Elena Andrade said.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
