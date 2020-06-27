GOVERNMENT
Suits filed against forgers
Officials with Baja California’s Recorder’s Office have filed suit Thursday against three web-based businesses trading in forged birth certificates.
State Recorder Paloma Alegría said in one of the cases the business had an address in Ensenada where customers could request services.
Management of birth and death certificates is the exclusive task of the Recorder’s Office, according to Mexican law.
“The only certificates available on the internet are those located on the official websites of the Mexican government,” Alegria said. “We ask people to avoid becoming victims of fraud and report (cases like this).”
The companies offered birth certificates that were produced in the state of Jalisco with numbers from the state of Chiapas. The documents contained QR codes that do not correspond to the codes approved by the Mexican government.
Also, certificates included the signature of a former state recorder.
EDUCATION
State announces teacher payment
After a long wait, interim teachers and their colleagues who are owed back pay will begin collecting their checks within the next two weeks.
State Secretary of Education Catalino Zavala said Baja California received funds from the Mexican government to pay wages to thousands of education workers.
Funds will also allow the state to retroactively pay wage increases approved months ago.
The state will begin paying the departure stipend for retired teachers during the first two weeks of July, Zavala said.
Two years ago, the state had nearly 1,100 retired teachers who had not received their stipends, he said.
Payment were also past due for high school teachers and instructors at the Autonomous University of Baja California, he said. These obligations are also being reduced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man found dead on roof
A COVID-19 patient who was released days ago from the hospital was found dead on the roof of his residence.
La Crónica newspaper said the incident took place Thursday at noon in a Colonia Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood residence.
Apparently the man had been diagnosed as COVID-positive at Mexicali General Hospital two days prior. Upon being sent home, he separated himself from his family by staying on his roof, where he was found dead.
The body was removed from the site following COVID-19 safety protocols and taken to the state Coroner’s Office.
SPORTS
City cancels summer swimming program
Children of low-income neighborhoods will be unable to enjoy public pools this summer as city announced they will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Municipal Institute of Sports Director Lourdes Cáñez said the city decided reopening pools would risk contagion among users.
“We don’t see the feasibility of opening this year,” Cáñez said. “This summer there will definitely be no pools given the uncertainty.”
She said the agency is still waiting whether to reopen other sports facilities. They will not be
allowed to reopen until the state moves from red to yellow in the light recovery board.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve digital harassment bill
A legislative commission on Thursday approved a bill that would impose penalties on those guilty digital violence.
The so-called Olimpia Law was approved by members of the Commission of Justice in a virtual meeting held Thursday.
The bill, if enacted, would punish those found guilty of sharing, exhibiting, reproducing, offering, selling or trading images, audio or video containing intimate sexual material through any digital medium.
The bill is named for Olimpia Coral Melo, a victim of this kind of crime.
The proposal was originally introduced in January. The bill now moves forward to the Assembly floor.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
