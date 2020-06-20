PUBLIC HEALTH
Police install health checkpoints at ports of entry
Mexicali Police began Friday to check the health of motorists entering the city.
The agency announced checkpoints were installed at both ports of entry of the city, as well as at Los Algodones-Andrade and at the entrance to San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.
Municipal, state and federal authorities took part in the operation.
In Mexicali West, police officers and health staff were deployed to the Gómez Morín Avenue Bridge.
Lawmakers and residents have demanded the installation of checkpoints to stop the spread of SARS CoV-2, but authorities had refused to install them.
The city of Ensenada installed similar checkpoints weeks ago to detect travelers entering the city with symptoms of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
City registers resurgence of virus
The city of Mexicali is seeing a second surge of COVID-19 cases even though the reopening has been limited.
Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the city is observing an intense phase of contagion.
The phenomenon is named bimodal curves, a second surge of cases while the first stage of the pandemic is ongoing.
The Mexican agency has reported the epidemiological curve has reached its highest point. However, even though case incidence started to slow, the number of infected patients began to drastically increase.
State delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security Desirée Sagarnaga said although the agency’s hospitals and clinics are at between 62 percent and 75 percent occupied, authorities have opened a 19-bed area in Clinic 30 while a baseball camp in southern Mexicali is now used to house 38 patients in a mobile clinic.
As of Thursday, Mexicali has 444 active coronavirus cases, more than eight times Tijuana’s 53. The city has also reported 678 deaths, nearly 4,000 positive confirmed cases and 595 recovered patients.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Police officers assaulted in rural area
Two Mexicali police officers were assaulted by a group of Mexicali Valley residents Thursday evening after stopping a driver for a traffic violation.
The incident left at least three patrol cars damaged -- two of those severely.
Mexicali Police Chief Maria Elena Andrade said the incident took place at 6:45 p.m. in Guadalupe Victoria after a police agent stopped a driver for a traffic violation.
For undisclosed reasons, the driver was detained and about to be transported to a police substation, but several individuals arrived at scene and assaulted the officers.
Officers from other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.
The police arrested Raul “Doe,” 26, and Juan Enrique “Doe,” 46.
The police chief said those who damaged the patrol vehicles were not caught.
PANDEMIC
State official dies
The state director of the Recorder of Businesses and Property died Friday of COVID-19.
Gloria Elena Ceballos Padilla reportedly died early Friday about a month after falling ill, Televisa Mexicali said.
The state official was first reported ill May 25. Since then, relatives and friends expressed their prayers for a quick recovery.
However, on Friday the director's Facebook page started to be inundated with condolences.
GOVERNMENT
State finances lack transparency
Baja California has been identified as a state that does not publicly report on its debt.
Transparencia Mexicana, the nation's arm of Transparency International, released the results of a study launched in March to look into debt and loans by states to address the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.
According to the study, Baja California has not made public reports on these issues on its micro sites.
The organization said debt reports released by the state are unreliable and that no purchases or contracts are posted on its website.
The lack of transparency could lead to corruption, Transparencia Mexicana said.
Baja California is one of the 21 states that fail to disclose financial reports, the organization said.
Transparencia Mexicana says failure to report finances is significant, especially with the upcoming 2021 elections and possibility that finances could be misappropriated to campaigns.
--Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
